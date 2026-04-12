Camp interMISSION 2026

About this event
A fun and faith-filled weekend designed just for girls ages 9–12! Campers will enjoy games, outdoor activities, and meaningful sessions that help them grow in their understanding of God, build friendships, and discover how they can make a difference in the world.
An engaging and empowering experience for girls ages 13–16 who are ready to grow as leaders. LITs will deepen their faith, develop leadership skills, and take on mentorship opportunities while participating fully in camp life and learning how to serve others with purpose.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!