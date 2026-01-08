Campagne Annuelle

$5.95 = the value of a Chinese plate

$20.00 = the value of a hula hoop

$24.95 = the value of a diabolo

$49.00 = the value of a rola bola (roll)





Beyond these equipment, your donation is a real leverage that acts on three essential pillars of the ENC:





🎪 Supporting our students (scholarship funds).

Training an artist requires total dedication. Your donations help provide scholarships (up to $4,000) to nearly 25% of our students. This crucial assistance covers tuition fees, but also ensures their essential needs (food, housing, materials) and provides a safety net in case of emergency.





🤸‍♂️ Initiating youth (Circus in Schools program).

Circus is a great tool for inclusive and non-competitive development. This program allows young people aged 6 to 17 to build confidence and acquire healthy lifestyle habits. Your donations fund equipment in partner schools and the training of qualified teachers.(Already 2,000 young people sensitized since 2023!)





🚀 Innovating for the future (development projects).

To ensure the sustainability of circus arts and maintain a very high level of training, ENC must constantly evolve. The general fund allows us to invest in strategic projects to propel the future generation.





Your support makes all the difference. Thank you for contributing to shining the circus, from the schoolyard to the stage!