Support local art criticism

Studio visit with sculptor Denis Rousseau

+ three issues of the magazine focused on the theme of sculpture

No. 107 / Re-Thinking Sculpture ?

No. 114 / Faces

No. 141 / Minerals





The group visit will take place in Montreal. The date is to be determined with the team.





https://dictionnaire.espaceartactuel.com/en/artistes/rousseau-denis-1951/