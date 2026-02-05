Centre de diffusion 3D (ESPACE art actuel)

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Centre de diffusion 3D (ESPACE art actuel)

About this event

Support local art criticism

Raffle entry item
Raffle entry
$25

1 in 8 chance to win a limited edition artwork, chosen by the winner, from the following selection :


Circular Evidence (Culberson Sulfur Mine) (2025) — Shanie Tomassini & Alex Boeschenstein


Silhouette (Portrait bleu) (2022) — Vicky Sabourin


To Hold a Smile (2019–2022) — Michaëlle Sergile


Strates (2021) — Clara Lacasse


Geometry of the Dream-Place (2019) — Sabrina Ratté


Les nébuleuses ne sont plus ce qu’elles étaient (assemblage) (2018) — Julie Tremble


Domus (Se rencontrer vraiment) (2017) — Massimo Guerrera


Deux cannibales (2015) — Dominique Sirois


Performance invisible n° 20 (Imaginer une pièce vide) (2015) — Steve Giasson


Ce que l’on ne voit pas qui nous touche, dessin #5 (2014) — Simon Bilodeau


Learn more about the artworks :

https://espaceartactuel.com/en/artworks-2/

Raffle entry item
Raffle entry
$25

1 in 8 chance to win a limited edition artwork, chosen by the winner, from the following selection :


Circular Evidence (Culberson Sulfur Mine) (2025) — Shanie Tomassini & Alex Boeschenstein


Silhouette (Portrait bleu) (2022) — Vicky Sabourin


To Hold a Smile (2019–2022) — Michaëlle Sergile


Strates (2021) — Clara Lacasse


Geometry of the Dream-Place (2019) — Sabrina Ratté


Les nébuleuses ne sont plus ce qu’elles étaient (assemblage) (2018) — Julie Tremble


Domus (Se rencontrer vraiment) (2017) — Massimo Guerrera


Deux cannibales (2015) — Dominique Sirois


Performance invisible n° 20 (Imaginer une pièce vide) (2015) — Steve Giasson


Ce que l’on ne voit pas qui nous touche, dessin #5 (2014) — Simon Bilodeau


Learn more about the artworks :

https://espaceartactuel.com/en/artworks-2/

Rare Archive of Espace Sculpture (Vol. 4 no. 1 September 1987) item
Rare Archive of Espace Sculpture (Vol. 4 no. 1 September 1987)
$50

Including a folded artwork by Pierre Granche.

A rare print (very few copies available), from the magazine's archives..

https://espaceartactuel.com/en/produit/01e/


Rare Archive of Espace Sculpture (Vol. 4 no.3 Spring 1988) item
Rare Archive of Espace Sculpture (Vol. 4 no.3 Spring 1988)
$50

Including a folded artwork by Joëlle Morosoli.

A rare print (very few copies available), from the magazine's archives.

https://espaceartactuel.com/produit/03e/


Rare Archive of Espace Sculpture (Vol. 4 no. 4 Summer 1988) item
Rare Archive of Espace Sculpture (Vol. 4 no. 4 Summer 1988)
$50

Including a folded artwork by Charles Daudelin

A rare print (very few copies available), from the magazine's archives.

https://espaceartactuel.com/produit/04e/



Rare Archive of Espace Sculpture (Vol. 5 no. 1 Fall 1988) item
Rare Archive of Espace Sculpture (Vol. 5 no. 1 Fall 1988)
$50

Including a folded artwork by Claude Boulanger

A rare print (very few copies available), from the magazine's archives.

https://espaceartactuel.com/produit/05e/



SCULPTURE PACKAGE item
SCULPTURE PACKAGE
$100

Studio visit with sculptor Denis Rousseau

+ three issues of the magazine focused on the theme of sculpture

No. 107 / Re-Thinking Sculpture ?
No. 114 / Faces
No. 141 / Minerals


The group visit will take place in Montreal. The date is to be determined with the team.


https://dictionnaire.espaceartactuel.com/en/artistes/rousseau-denis-1951/

ECOLOGY PACKAGE item
ECOLOGY PACKAGE
$100

A guided tour of the exhibition Un monde en commun (Spring–Summer 2026), followed by a guided tour of the Maison des Abouts, designed by Atelier Pierre Thibault, with exclusive access to the private collection of Michel Paradis and Bernard Landriault, co-founders of the Grantham Foundation and owners of the house

+ three issues of the magazine focused on the theme of ecology

No. 110 / Forms of Ecology

No. 128 / Climatology

No. 137 / Birds


The group visit will take place in Saint-Edmond-de-Grantham, Quebec. The date is to be determined with the team.


https://www.fondationgrantham.org/en/home

PUBLIC SPACE PACKAGE item
PUBLIC SPACE PACKAGE
$100

A guided tour of the Collection of the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec with Gabrielle Provost, Associate Curator. In addition to its Collection, La Caisse's artistic heritage is enriched by several public art projects and artworks integrated into architecture, like the artistic program for the REM

+ three issues of the magazine focused on the theme of public space

No. 111 / Migrations_Borders

No. 127 / Come Out 

No. 136 / Building

 

The group visit will take place at the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec in Montreal. The date is to be determined with the team.


lacaisse.com/en/about-us/artwork-collection

DIGITAL PACKAGE item
DIGITAL PACKAGE
$100

A guided tour of Rafael Lozano-Hemmer’s studio, followed by a private reception

+ three issues of the magazine focused on the theme of digital

No. 116 / Digital

No. 124 / AI, art without artists ? 

No. 139 / Blockchain


The group visit will take place in Montreal. The date is to be determined with the team.


https://www.lozano-hemmer.com/

SONOLUX PACKAGE item
SONOLUX PACKAGE
$850

Two nights (double occupancy) at the contemporary art hotel SonoLux, located in Old Montreal, along with a 250 $ credit valid at LUMI restaurant and/or at the Subterra lounge


The current exhibition Seeds of R/evolution, curated by Cheryl Sim, is presented throughout the historic building. It features artworks by Santiago Tamayo Soler, Lisa Jackson, Jasmina Cibic, Skawennati, Maureen Bradley, Danielle Comeau, Katherine Melançon, MUE, Kosisochukwu Nnebe and Sahar Homami.


LUMI offers a contemporary and seasonal menu by chef Graham Hood, and the Subterra lounge has a diverse program ranging from jazz concerts to vinyl listening sessions.


Stays are subject to availability. Certain dates are excluded: Easter, Grand Prix, Saint-Jean, Canada Day, and Labour Day weekends.


https://sonolux.ca/en

Original artwork by Dominique Sirois item
Original artwork by Dominique Sirois
$800

Palette mentale, 2022. Glazed stoneware, 17,9 x 32,6 x 0,75 cm.


https://espaceartactuel.com/en/produit/dominique-siroispalette-mentale/

Original artwork by Dominique Sirois item
Original artwork by Dominique Sirois
$800

Vase Oudjat, 2022. Glazed stoneware, 39,3 x 12,6 x 0,75 cm.


https://espaceartactuel.com/en/produit/dominique-siroisvase-oudjat/

Original artwork by karen elaine spencer item
Original artwork by karen elaine spencer
$5,000

always the same (de la série : letters home/lettres à ma mère), 2013. Ink on acid-free Arches paper, 56 x 76 cm. Framed artwork.


https://espaceartactuel.com/en/produit/karen-elaine-spenceralways-the-same/

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