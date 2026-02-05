Support local art criticism

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About this event
1 in 8 chance to win a limited edition artwork, chosen by the winner, from the following selection :
Circular Evidence (Culberson Sulfur Mine) (2025) — Shanie Tomassini & Alex Boeschenstein
Silhouette (Portrait bleu) (2022) — Vicky Sabourin
To Hold a Smile (2019–2022) — Michaëlle Sergile
Strates (2021) — Clara Lacasse
Geometry of the Dream-Place (2019) — Sabrina Ratté
Les nébuleuses ne sont plus ce qu’elles étaient (assemblage) (2018) — Julie Tremble
Domus (Se rencontrer vraiment) (2017) — Massimo Guerrera
Deux cannibales (2015) — Dominique Sirois
Performance invisible n° 20 (Imaginer une pièce vide) (2015) — Steve Giasson
Ce que l’on ne voit pas qui nous touche, dessin #5 (2014) — Simon Bilodeau
Learn more about the artworks :
1 in 8 chance to win a limited edition artwork, chosen by the winner, from the following selection :
Circular Evidence (Culberson Sulfur Mine) (2025) — Shanie Tomassini & Alex Boeschenstein
Silhouette (Portrait bleu) (2022) — Vicky Sabourin
To Hold a Smile (2019–2022) — Michaëlle Sergile
Strates (2021) — Clara Lacasse
Geometry of the Dream-Place (2019) — Sabrina Ratté
Les nébuleuses ne sont plus ce qu’elles étaient (assemblage) (2018) — Julie Tremble
Domus (Se rencontrer vraiment) (2017) — Massimo Guerrera
Deux cannibales (2015) — Dominique Sirois
Performance invisible n° 20 (Imaginer une pièce vide) (2015) — Steve Giasson
Ce que l’on ne voit pas qui nous touche, dessin #5 (2014) — Simon Bilodeau
Learn more about the artworks :
Including a folded artwork by Pierre Granche.
A rare print (very few copies available), from the magazine's archives..
https://espaceartactuel.com/en/produit/01e/
Including a folded artwork by Joëlle Morosoli.
A rare print (very few copies available), from the magazine's archives.
https://espaceartactuel.com/produit/03e/
Including a folded artwork by Charles Daudelin
A rare print (very few copies available), from the magazine's archives.
https://espaceartactuel.com/produit/04e/
Including a folded artwork by Claude Boulanger
A rare print (very few copies available), from the magazine's archives.
https://espaceartactuel.com/produit/05e/
Studio visit with sculptor Denis Rousseau
+ three issues of the magazine focused on the theme of sculpture
No. 107 / Re-Thinking Sculpture ?
No. 114 / Faces
No. 141 / Minerals
The group visit will take place in Montreal. The date is to be determined with the team.
https://dictionnaire.espaceartactuel.com/en/artistes/rousseau-denis-1951/
A guided tour of the exhibition Un monde en commun (Spring–Summer 2026), followed by a guided tour of the Maison des Abouts, designed by Atelier Pierre Thibault, with exclusive access to the private collection of Michel Paradis and Bernard Landriault, co-founders of the Grantham Foundation and owners of the house
+ three issues of the magazine focused on the theme of ecology
No. 110 / Forms of Ecology
No. 128 / Climatology
No. 137 / Birds
The group visit will take place in Saint-Edmond-de-Grantham, Quebec. The date is to be determined with the team.
A guided tour of the Collection of the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec with Gabrielle Provost, Associate Curator. In addition to its Collection, La Caisse's artistic heritage is enriched by several public art projects and artworks integrated into architecture, like the artistic program for the REM
+ three issues of the magazine focused on the theme of public space
No. 111 / Migrations_Borders
No. 127 / Come Out
No. 136 / Building
The group visit will take place at the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec in Montreal. The date is to be determined with the team.
A guided tour of Rafael Lozano-Hemmer’s studio, followed by a private reception
+ three issues of the magazine focused on the theme of digital
No. 116 / Digital
No. 124 / AI, art without artists ?
No. 139 / Blockchain
The group visit will take place in Montreal. The date is to be determined with the team.
Two nights (double occupancy) at the contemporary art hotel SonoLux, located in Old Montreal, along with a 250 $ credit valid at LUMI restaurant and/or at the Subterra lounge.
The current exhibition Seeds of R/evolution, curated by Cheryl Sim, is presented throughout the historic building. It features artworks by Santiago Tamayo Soler, Lisa Jackson, Jasmina Cibic, Skawennati, Maureen Bradley, Danielle Comeau, Katherine Melançon, MUE, Kosisochukwu Nnebe and Sahar Homami. LUMI offers a contemporary and seasonal menu by chef Graham Hood, and the Subterra lounge has a diverse program ranging from jazz concerts to vinyl listening sessions. Stays are subject to availability. Certain dates are excluded: Easter, Grand Prix, Saint-Jean, Canada Day, and Labour Day weekends.
LUMI offers a contemporary and seasonal menu by chef Graham Hood, and the Subterra lounge has a diverse program ranging from jazz concerts to vinyl listening sessions.
Stays are subject to availability. Certain dates are excluded: Easter, Grand Prix, Saint-Jean, Canada Day, and Labour Day weekends.
Palette mentale, 2022. Glazed stoneware, 17,9 x 32,6 x 0,75 cm.
https://espaceartactuel.com/en/produit/dominique-siroispalette-mentale/
Vase Oudjat, 2022. Glazed stoneware, 39,3 x 12,6 x 0,75 cm.
https://espaceartactuel.com/en/produit/dominique-siroisvase-oudjat/
always the same (de la série : letters home/lettres à ma mère), 2013. Ink on acid-free Arches paper, 56 x 76 cm. Framed artwork.
https://espaceartactuel.com/en/produit/karen-elaine-spenceralways-the-same/
$
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