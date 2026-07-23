Campaign Kick-Off Lunch: Presented by Johnston Ming Manning LLP

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1x admission to the UWCA Campaign Kick-Off Lunch.
1x ticket available exclusively to UWCA partner agencies.
Bring your team and save! Reserve a table of 8x for $490 (buy 7x tickets at $70 each and receive 1x ticket free). Includes lunch and admission for 8x guests to the UWCA Campaign Kick-Off Lunch.
Available exclusively to UWCA partner agencies. Reserve a table of 8x for $315 (buy 7x agency tickets at $45 each and receive 1x ticket free). Includes lunch and admission for 8x guests to the UWCA Campaign Kick-Off Lunch.
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