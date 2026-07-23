A red background with white text announces the "2026 Campaign Kick-Off Lunch" presented by Johnston Ming Manning, while a geometric pattern of red, white, and black shapes adorns the left side.
United Way Of Central Alberta Society

Hosted by

United Way Of Central Alberta Society

About this event

Campaign Kick-Off Lunch: Presented by Johnston Ming Manning LLP

3310 50 Ave

Red Deer, AB T4N 3X9, Canada

General Admission (Business)
$70

1x admission to the UWCA Campaign Kick-Off Lunch.

Partner Agencies
$45

1x ticket available exclusively to UWCA partner agencies.

Full Table of 8x (Business)
$490

Bring your team and save! Reserve a table of 8x for $490 (buy 7x tickets at $70 each and receive 1x ticket free). Includes lunch and admission for 8x guests to the UWCA Campaign Kick-Off Lunch.

Full Table of 8x (Agency)
$315

Available exclusively to UWCA partner agencies. Reserve a table of 8x for $315 (buy 7x agency tickets at $45 each and receive 1x ticket free). Includes lunch and admission for 8x guests to the UWCA Campaign Kick-Off Lunch.

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