Campbell River And North Island Transition Society's Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Treat yourself or someone special to a thoughtfully curated package that combines wellness, self-care, and future planning.
This amazing basket includes:
✨ Stanley Cup Flask
✨ Hydralyte Electrolyte Tablets
✨ Cozy Heart-Themed Socks
✨ Stylish Tote Bag
✨ CR Flow Studio – Intro to Flow Gift Certificate (Value $90)
✨ Polaris Law Collective Will Kit – an invaluable resource to help you begin organizing your estate planning needs
Whether you're focusing on your health, taking time for self-care, or planning for the future, this package offers something meaningful for everyone.
Total Value: $600
A heartfelt thank you to Polaris Law Collective and CR Flow Studio for generously donating this incredible auction item in support of the Campbell River & North Island Transition Society.
Starting bid
Donated by Pharmasave Willow Point, this thoughtfully curated basket is packed with travel, wellness, and self-care essentials. Whether you're planning a getaway or treating yourself to a little relaxation, this collection has something for everyone.
Inside you'll find practical must-haves such as sunscreen, Wet Ones wipes, toothbrush travel covers, and a travel case, along with pampering items including a sonic cleansing brush, Spa Magic bath bag, and a microfiber hair wrap. The basket also features special treats like chilled dip mix, maple syrup, a stylish wine bottle bag, and more.
Value: $125
A wonderful combination of convenience, comfort, and indulgence, this basket is perfect for anyone who loves to travel, unwind, and enjoy life's little luxuries. Thank you to Pharmasave Willow Point for their generous support of the Campbell River and North Island Transition Society.
Starting bid
Bring the beauty of the coast to your table with this stunning handmade Mussel Shell Bowl Set, generously donated by Mussels and More.
This unique set includes one small and one medium mussel shell bowl, perfect for serving steamed mussels or other seafood favourites. Each piece is individually handcrafted and features rich blue and sandy glazes on a white background, reflecting the colours of the ocean and shoreline.
The exterior is beautifully detailed with realistic clay barnacles, starfish, and sea-inspired growth, making these bowls as much a work of art as they are functional serveware. Whether displayed as decorative pieces or used for entertaining, these nautical-inspired bowls are sure to be admired.
Total Value: $260
Thank you to Mussels and More for supporting the Campbell River and North Island Transition Society through this generous donation. 🌊🐚
Starting bid
Own a truly exceptional piece of wearable art with the Gala Morning Star dress, generously donated by Mandy Dixson.
Designed and handcrafted by Osage artist and fashion designer Dante Biss-Grayson, this stunning creation reflects the artistry, culture, and craftsmanship that have become hallmarks of his work. As a Native American and Veteran-owned business, Eagle and Sky creates distinctive pieces that celebrate creativity, identity, and expression.
The Gala Morning Star dress is a unique statement piece, perfect for collectors of Indigenous art, fashion enthusiasts, or anyone seeking a truly one-of-a-kind garment.
Brand new - Size Large
Value: $250 USD
Thank you, Mandy, for supporting the Campbell River and North Island Transition Society with this remarkable donation.
“Awareness and Action” ✨
Starting bid
Refresh your home and simplify your cleaning routine with this fantastic Norwex Summer Essentials Gift Basket, generously donated by Joanne Fenner, Independent Norwex Consultant.
Packed with some of Norwex’s most popular products, this basket includes a Basic Package featuring an EnviroCloth and Window Cloth, a Body and Face Pack (3-pack), an Optic Scarf for cleaning glasses, phones, and screens, Produce Wash, a Veggie and Fruit Scrub Mitt, a SpiriSponge, and samples of Bathroom Cleaner, Descaler, Rescue Gel, and Laundry Detergent.
Whether you're looking to reduce the use of chemicals in your home, keep your produce fresh and clean, or enjoy Norwex’s innovative cleaning solutions, this basket offers a wonderful introduction to a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle.
Retail Value: $208
Thank you to Joanne Fenner, Independent Norwex Consultant, for her generous support of the Campbell River and North Island Transition Society through this thoughtful donation. 💙✨
Starting bid
Treat your four-legged best friend to a little luxury with this tail-wagging package from Bosley’s!
This adorable basket includes:
🐶 A selection of delicious dog treats
🎾 Fun toys for playtime
🛁 A complimentary dog bath to keep your pup looking and smelling their best
🦴 A stylish Bosley’s bandana so your furry friend can show off their new look
Whether your dog loves to play, snack, or be pampered, this basket has something to make every pup happy.
Generously donated by Bosley’s
Estimated Value: $50
Place your bid and spoil your best friend while supporting the Campbell River & North Island Transition Society! ❤️🐾
Starting bid
Get ready for your next outdoor adventure with this premium cooler package generously donated by Campbell River Auto Centre!
Whether you're camping, fishing, boating, tailgating, or heading out on a road trip, the Kuma Orsa 45 Quart Cooler is built to keep your food and drinks cold and your adventures going strong. Complete with ice packs, this package is ready for wherever the road takes you.
Package Includes:
❄️ Kuma Orsa 45 Quart Cooler
❄️ Ice Packs
🏕️ Durable, adventure-ready design
Built for the outdoors and made to last, this is the perfect addition to any camping or recreation setup.
Generously donated by Campbell River Auto Centre
Estimated Value: $407
Place your bid and support the Campbell River & North Island Transition Society while taking home a cooler built for adventure!
Starting bid
Gather your friends and enjoy one of Vancouver Island's premier golf destinations with this gift certificate for golf.
This package includes:
🏌️♂️ Golf for four players
🌲 A challenging and scenic championship course experience
⛳ Beautiful fairways, stunning natural surroundings, and unforgettable golf
Whether you're planning a friendly round with friends, a team outing, or a special day on the course, this package offers the perfect opportunity to experience one of the North Island's finest golfing destinations.
Generously donated by Storey Creek Golf Club
Estimated Value: $425
Bid generously and enjoy a great day on the links while supporting the Campbell River & North Island Transition Society! 💚⛳🏌️♀️🏌️♂️
Starting bid
Treat yourself or someone special to a little relaxation and self-care with this thoughtfully curated gift basket donated by Michaela Cole, Royal LePage Advance Realty.
Perfect for a cozy evening at home, this basket includes:
📖 A great book to enjoy
📔 A journal for reflections, notes, or dreams
🕯️ A soothing vanilla bean candle
🍋 Handmade lemon soap
🍫 A selection of delicious snacks and treats
💛 Plus additional goodies to help you unwind and recharge
Whether you're curling up with a good book, enjoying a quiet moment, or indulging in some well-deserved self-care, this basket is sure to delight.
Generously donated by Michaela Cole, Royal LePage Advance Realty
Value $75.00
Place your bid and support the Campbell River & North Island Transition Society while treating yourself to a little comfort and relaxation!
Starting bid
Enjoy a true taste of Vancouver Island with this fantastic package from Shelter Point Distillery!
This exclusive experience includes:
🥃 A bottle of Ripple Rock Single Malt Whisky
👥 A Distillery Tour & Tasting for 6 People
🌾 An opportunity to explore one of British Columbia's premier craft distilleries and learn about the whisky-making process from grain to glass
Whether you're a whisky enthusiast or simply looking for a memorable outing with family or friends, this package offers an unforgettable experience in a beautiful coastal setting.
Generously donated by Shelter Point Distillery
Estimated Value: $125
Place your bid and enjoy an authentic Vancouver Island experience while supporting the Campbell River & North Island Transition Society.
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a delicious assortment of handcrafted goodies with this mouth-watering gift basket featuring some of Coombs Country Candy's most popular treats!
Whether you're a fan of chocolate, caramel, popcorn, or crunchy sweets, this basket has something to satisfy every craving.
This sweet collection includes:
🥜 Bag of Peanut Brittle
🍿 Bag of Deluxe Caramel Corn
🍿 Bag of Kettle Corn
☁️ Marshmallow Bar
🌰 Sugared & Spiced Almonds
🍫 Chocolate Dipped Licorice
🍫 Specialty Chocolate Bar
🎁 Small Chocolate Box
🍫 Coombs Country Candy Solid Chocolate Bar
Perfect for sharing with family and friends—or keeping all to yourself!
Generously donated by Izco Technology Solutions
Estimated Value: $115
Place your bid and enjoy a basket full of sweet treats while supporting the Campbell River & North Island Transition Society!
Starting bid
Bring beauty and inspiration to your home and garden with this charming package, perfect for plant lovers and gardening enthusiasts!
This lovely pairing includes:
🪴 A beautiful ceramic flowerpot donated by Willows Market
🌿 A $50 Gift Certificate to Sticks N Stones Nursery
Whether you're adding a new plant to your collection, refreshing your patio, or creating a stunning garden display, this package provides the perfect combination of style and greenery.
Generously donated by Willows Market and Sticks N Stones Nursery
Estimated Value: $90
Place your bid and let your garden grow while supporting the Campbell River & North Island Transition Society!
Starting bid
Imagine enjoying a fresh, homemade pie every month for an entire year!
Generously donated by Deb, this delicious package includes:
🥧 One homemade pie of your choice each month for 12 months
🍎 Made from scratch with care and quality ingredients
🍒 Choose your favourite flavours throughout the year
❤️ Baked fresh and certain to be delicious!
From classic apple and berry pies to seasonal favourites, this is a sweet opportunity to enjoy homemade goodness all year long.
Generously donated by Deb
Estimated Value: $240
Place your bid and treat yourself (or someone special) to a year of homemade comfort while supporting the Campbell River & North Island Transition Society!
Starting bid
Fresh Homemade Baking for a Year!
Treat yourself to delicious homemade baking from Rose every month for an entire year!
This special package includes:
🥖 A freshly baked bread product each month — featuring a variety of breads, buns, and seasonal favourites
🍞 Special buns for occasions like Thanksgiving
🎄 Christmas cookies and holiday baking in December
❤️ Every delivery is made with care and sure to be a delightful surprise
Whether it's a hearty loaf, fresh dinner buns, or festive treats, you'll enjoy a year of homemade goodness from Rose.
Estimated Value: $180
Bid now and discover what delicious creation Rose has in store each month!
Thank you, Rose, for supporting the Campbell River & North Island Transition Society! 💜
Starting bid
One of our incredible donors has lovingly handknit this stunning blanket especially for our DADV Silent Auction.
Created in a beautiful shade of purple which is the recognized color of Domestic Violence Awareness. This 60" diameter Afghan is more than just cozy. It represents compassion, support, hope, and the strength of those impacted by domestic violence.
Every stitch was made with care, dedication, and generosity. The photo shown was taken while this labor of love was still in progress; today, it is beautifully finished, carefully wrapped, and ready to find its new home.
Imagine curling up under this one-of-a-kind handmade treasure, knowing your winning bid helps support the important work of the Campbell River and North Island Transition Society.
💜 Handmade with love
💜 One-of-a-kind creation
💜 A meaningful symbol of awareness and support
💜 Ready for its new home
Thank you to Joy Cote for this stunning creation valued as PRICELESS.
Be sure to check out this beautiful blanket and all of our amazing silent auction items at the DADV event. Your bid makes a difference! 💜
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!