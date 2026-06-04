Campbell River And North Island Transition Society's Silent Auction

One of our incredible donors has lovingly handknit this stunning blanket especially for our DADV Silent Auction.

Created in a beautiful shade of purple which is the recognized color of Domestic Violence Awareness. This 60" diameter Afghan is more than just cozy. It represents compassion, support, hope, and the strength of those impacted by domestic violence.





Every stitch was made with care, dedication, and generosity. The photo shown was taken while this labor of love was still in progress; today, it is beautifully finished, carefully wrapped, and ready to find its new home.





Imagine curling up under this one-of-a-kind handmade treasure, knowing your winning bid helps support the important work of the Campbell River and North Island Transition Society.





💜 Handmade with love

💜 One-of-a-kind creation

💜 A meaningful symbol of awareness and support

💜 Ready for its new home





Thank you to Joy Cote for this stunning creation valued as PRICELESS.





Be sure to check out this beautiful blanket and all of our amazing silent auction items at the DADV event. Your bid makes a difference! 💜







