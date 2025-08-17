eventClosed

Campbell River Christian School Society's Silent Auction

Private Boat Tour item
Private Boat Tour
CA$1,000

Hop aboard the Surge Tide with Captain Dorian + Maria Uzzell for a 4 hour tour.


Starting in Campbell River and stopping in at Maude Island, a historical site of the Ripple Rick Explosion, for lunch and a small hike with spectacular views.


Next, we will travel north looking for wildlife, sightseeing coming around the north end of Quadra. Down the east side of Quadra there are many opportunities to view wildlife and enjoy the beautiful scenery. We finish the tour by rounding Cape Mudge and returning to Discovery Harbour Marina.


Suggested group size is 4 people. There is a washroom on board as well as a heated indoor seating area or an outdoor seating area.


This tour is offered for the Spring/Summer of 2026. Flexibility in date and time.


Lunch, coffee, tea and beverages provided.


Fair market value - $1500

Bath Salt Basket item
Bath Salt Basket
CA$50

Looking for a treat for yourself or someone special. Here is an amazing basket of Let’s Be Essential Natural Skincare Products. They are all hand crafted with natural ingredients. https://www.instagram.com/letsbeessential/?hl=en


This basket contains bath salts, foaming bath salts, tired muscle bath soak, foot serum, rejuvenating rose water, body lotion in a jar and cocoa mint body butter.


Fair market value of $95.

Skin Care Basket item
Skin Care Basket
CA$40

Looking for a treat for yourself or someone special. Here is an amazing basket of Let’s Be Essential Natural Skincare Products. They are all hand crafted with natural ingredients. https://www.instagram.com/letsbeessential/?hl=en


This basket contains two face masks blends, lip scrub, lip conditioner, lip balm, lip gloss and a hand lotion.


Fair market value $60.

2kg Gouda - Mild item
2kg Gouda - Mild
CA$80

Half a wheel of mild aged gouda direct from Holland. Purchased from the Wooden Shoe in Coombs and donated by Mel & Sandra Brandsma.


Fair market value $90.

2kg Gouda - Medium item
2kg Gouda - Medium
CA$80

Half a wheel of medium aged gouda direct from Holland. Purchased from the Wooden Shoe in Coombs and donated by Mel & Sandra Brandsma.


Fair market value $90.

Handmade cuff set by MLKHNY item
Handmade cuff set by MLKHNY
CA$60

Stunning handmade set of 3 Kye cuff bracelets in brass. Made by Madison Bodenham.

https://www.mlkanhny.com/shop/kye-cuff


Fair market value $80.

Flowers Original Oil Painting item
Flowers Original Oil Painting item
Flowers Original Oil Painting item
Flowers Original Oil Painting
CA$75

Large vintage original oil on canvas in gold-painted wooden frame. Painting by Robert Cox, known for his still life and particularly for his bouquets. Paintings of his go for upwards of $1500 at art auctions. 30x43''

Donated by Dale Martel.


Not eligible for donation tax receipt.

Pastoral Scene Original Oil Painting item
Pastoral Scene Original Oil Painting item
Pastoral Scene Original Oil Painting item
Pastoral Scene Original Oil Painting
CA$50

Large vintage original oil on canvas in wooden frame. Painting by P Irving and painting features a scene copied from the Alberta Wheat Board calendar. 38x29''

Donated by Dale Martel.


Not eligible for donation tax receipt.

Vintage Oil Painting item
Vintage Oil Painting item
Vintage Oil Painting item
Vintage Oil Painting
CA$30

Large original oil on canvas in gold-painted wooden frame. Painting by J Ritter, displaying three figures sharing a drink. 29x34''

Donated by Dale Martel.


Not eligible for donation tax receipt.

Acupuncture item
Acupuncture item
Acupuncture
CA$100

Enjoy a relaxing 60-minute acupuncture session with Physio on the Run, offered either in the comfort of your home or at our Campbell River Clinic in Alder Medical. Gentle, precise point stimulation helps restore balance, improve circulation, reduce inflammation, and support your body’s natural healing — a perfect way to invest in your wellbeing while supporting Campbell River Christian School.


Fair market value $125.

Acupuncture (2) item
Acupuncture (2) item
Acupuncture (2)
CA$100

Enjoy a relaxing 60-minute acupuncture session with Physio on the Run, offered either in the comfort of your home or at our Campbell River Clinic in Alder Medical. Gentle, precise point stimulation helps restore balance, improve circulation, reduce inflammation, and support your body’s natural healing — a perfect way to invest in your wellbeing while supporting Campbell River Christian School.


Fair market value $125.

Forest Walk Original Acrylic Painting item
Forest Walk Original Acrylic Painting item
Forest Walk Original Acrylic Painting item
Forest Walk Original Acrylic Painting
CA$150

Gorgeous original acrylic on canvas painting. Painted by Maria Uzzell. 11 x 14''


Fair market value $325.

Hawaiian Hibiscus Original Acrylic Painting item
Hawaiian Hibiscus Original Acrylic Painting item
Hawaiian Hibiscus Original Acrylic Painting item
Hawaiian Hibiscus Original Acrylic Painting
CA$75

Gorgeous original acrylic on canvas painting. Painted by Maria Uzzell. 8 x 8''


Fair market value $175.

False Sunflowers Original Acrylic Painting item
False Sunflowers Original Acrylic Painting item
False Sunflowers Original Acrylic Painting
CA$100

Gorgeous original acrylic on canvas painting. Painted by Maria Uzzell. 9 x 12''


Fair market value $275.

Campbell River Gift Card Bouquet item
Campbell River Gift Card Bouquet
CA$225

An incredible locally sourced gift-card bouquet. A perfect gift for that hard to buy someone. Includes giftcards to Bough and Antler ($25), Freyja ($40), Meera Bakery ($25), Quest Shoes ($50), Language of Flowers ($30), Avenue for the Home ($30) and Gourmet Essentials ($50). Donated by TeraLee Fisk.

Campbell River Gift Card Story item
Campbell River Gift Card Story item
Campbell River Gift Card Story item
Campbell River Gift Card Story
CA$225

An incredible locally sourced gift-card story. A perfect gift for that hard-to-buy someone. Includes giftcards to River Sportsman ($50), Kung Fu Cafe ($25), Sourdough Whisperer ($25), Spinners Sports ($25), Wise and Wonderful Toys ($25), Jim's Clothes Closet ($50), More Eatery ($25) and Willows Market ($25). Donated by TeraLee Fisk.

Pumpkin Fest Family Pass + more item
Pumpkin Fest Family Pass + more item
Pumpkin Fest Family Pass + more item
Pumpkin Fest Family Pass + more
CA$100

5 entry passes to Pumpkin Fest, 5 pumpkins, 1kg of Big D's Bee's Firewood Honey and a large Pumpkin Fest crewneck sweater!

https://coastalblack.ca/collections/tickets


Fair market value $150.

Sunset Original Acrylic Painting item
Sunset Original Acrylic Painting item
Sunset Original Acrylic Painting item
Sunset Original Acrylic Painting
CA$200

A lovely acrylic on canvas painting by the local and renowned artist Anita Moody. 10x20'' with painted edges ready to hang.


https://www.facebook.com/moodymarvels


Fair market value $400.

Orca Original Acrylic Painting item
Orca Original Acrylic Painting
CA$30

A lovely acrylic on canvas painting by the local and renowned artist Anita Moody. 4x6'' with painted edges ready to hang.


https://www.facebook.com/moodymarvels


Fair market value $40.

Llama Original Acrylic Painting item
Llama Original Acrylic Painting item
Llama Original Acrylic Painting
CA$30

A lovely acrylic on canvas painting by the local and renowned artist Anita Moody. 4x6'' with painted edges ready to hang.


https://www.facebook.com/moodymarvels


Fair market value $40.

Llama Original Acrylic Painting item
Llama Original Acrylic Painting item
Llama Original Acrylic Painting
CA$30

A lovely acrylic on canvas painting by the local and renowned artist Anita Moody. 6x6'' with painted edges ready to hang.


https://www.facebook.com/moodymarvels


Fair market value $40.

Crow Original Acrylic Painting item
Crow Original Acrylic Painting item
Crow Original Acrylic Painting
CA$30

A lovely acrylic on canvas painting by the local and renowned artist Anita Moody. 6x6'' with painted edges ready to hang.


https://www.facebook.com/moodymarvels


Fair market value $40.

Hen Original Acrylic Painting item
Hen Original Acrylic Painting item
Hen Original Acrylic Painting
CA$30

A lovely acrylic on canvas painting by the local and renowned artist Anita Moody. 6x6'' with painted edges ready to hang.


https://www.facebook.com/moodymarvels


Fair market value $40.

Rooster Original Acrylic Painting item
Rooster Original Acrylic Painting item
Rooster Original Acrylic Painting
CA$30

A lovely acrylic on canvas painting by the local and renowned artist Anita Moody. 6x6'' with painted edges ready to hang.


https://www.facebook.com/moodymarvels


Fair market value $40.

Orca Original Acrylic Painting item
Orca Original Acrylic Painting item
Orca Original Acrylic Painting
CA$30

A lovely acrylic on canvas painting by the local and renowned artist Anita Moody. 6x6'' with painted edges ready to hang.


https://www.facebook.com/moodymarvels


Fair market value $40.

Filet Original Acrylic Painting item
Filet Original Acrylic Painting item
Filet Original Acrylic Painting
CA$30

A lovely acrylic on canvas painting by the local and renowned artist Anita Moody. 6x6'' with painted edges ready to hang.


https://www.facebook.com/moodymarvels


Fair market value $40.

Shoreline Original Acrylic Painting item
Shoreline Original Acrylic Painting item
Shoreline Original Acrylic Painting
CA$30

A lovely acrylic on canvas painting by the local and renowned artist Anita Moody. 6x6'' with painted edges ready to hang.


https://www.facebook.com/moodymarvels


Fair market value $40.

30 Minute Photography Session item
30 Minute Photography Session
CA$150

A 30 minute photography session by the incredible Megan Edelman. https://www.instagram.com/meganedelmanphotography/?hl=en


Fair market value $150.

Handmade wooden bowl item
Handmade wooden bowl item
Handmade wooden bowl item
Handmade wooden bowl
CA$40

Handmade solid wood bowl by Brad Ruff from Ruff Seas Woodworks.

Fine Art Print item
Fine Art Print
CA$30

Print of original art done by Lindsay Ness. 11x14inch size for affordable framing. https://www.instagram.com/artbylness/


Fair market value $30

Fine Art Print item
Fine Art Print
CA$30

Print of original art done by Lindsay Ness. 11x14inch size for affordable framing. https://www.instagram.com/artbylness/


Fair market value $30

Fine Art Print item
Fine Art Print
CA$30

Print of original art done by Lindsay Ness. 11x14inch size for affordable framing. https://www.instagram.com/artbylness/


Fair market value $30

Bike tune-up item
Bike tune-up
CA$50

2h of mechanic work tuning up or repairing your pedal bike. Parts cost not included.


Not eligible for donation tax receipt.

Framed Whale Art Photograph item
Framed Whale Art Photograph
CA$50

Stunning shot of a humpback whale passing through our local waters matted and framed. 25 x 19'' Photography by local physician Amit Goel.


Fair market value $50.

Framed Heron Fine Art Photograph item
Framed Heron Fine Art Photograph
CA$50

Stunning shot of local heron framed in a lovely wooden frame with a blue mat. 24 x 20'' Photograph by local physician Amit Goel.


Fair market value $50.

Handmade organic cotton romper item
Handmade organic cotton romper item
Handmade organic cotton romper item
Handmade organic cotton romper
CA$30

Handmade organic cotton romper in size 6-9mo. Sewn by Jan Ness.


Fair market value $40.

Handmade Twirl Skirt item
Handmade Twirl Skirt item
Handmade Twirl Skirt
CA$30

Handmade preshrunk organic cotton circle skirt in size 6-7 (waist 22'') with a matching scrunchie. Sewn by Jan Ness.


Fair market value $40.

Custom Portrait item
Custom Portrait item
Custom Portrait
CA$70

Custom portrait. To be made to fit your frame of choice and of your image of choice. Available in watercolour or graphite sketch. Complete within 6 weeks of purchase.


Not eligible for donation tax receipt.

Coffee Snob Basket item
Coffee Snob Basket
CA$90

For the new college student or the budding coffee snob in your life. A lovely wrapped gift basket featuring milk frother, bean grinder, fair trade beans, chocolate and a stove-top espresso maker. Curated and donated by Michelle Downey.


Not eligible for donation tax receipt.

Baking Beauty Basket item
Baking Beauty Basket
CA$50

For the young chef or the budding baker in your life. Featuring two cake pans, a cutting board, two lovely cookbooks, sprinkles and utensils. Curated and donated by Michelle Downey.


Not eligible for donation tax receipt.

Aromatherapy Basket item
Aromatherapy Basket
CA$100

Feeling wrung out and overstimulated? Use this basket to rest and rejuvinate your mind. Featuring doTerra diffuser, oils and a journal. Curated and donated by Michelle Downey.


Not eligible for donation tax receipt.

Tea Basket item
Tea Basket
CA$30

For that tea-lover in your life. Featuring a teapot and mug, tea and cookies, a pashmina scarf and a new journal. Curated and donated by Michelle Downey.


Not eligible for donation tax receipt.

Air Dry Clay Class - make your own Jewelry Dish (1) item
Air Dry Clay Class - make your own Jewelry Dish (1)
CA$20

The Air Dry Clay Class – Pinch Pot Jewelry Dish (Ages 9 & Up) will give participants a chance to get creative with clay in a fun, two-part workshop. In the first class, they will shape their dish using air dry clay, and in the second class, they will add their personal touch by painting it. The finished dish can be used as a jewelry holder, key dish, or decorative item, though please note that it will not be food safe. All materials will be provided, and the class is limited to 10 spots.


The classes will take place in the CRCS Kitchen on Tuesday, October 21 and Tuesday, October 28 from 6:30–7:15 pm. Finished projects will be available for pick-up from the Grade 3 classroom on October 30. This is a wonderful way for students to explore their creativity while supporting our fundraiser.


Class taught by Samantha Boudreau


Not eligible for donation tax receipt.

