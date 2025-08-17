Campbell River Christian School Society's Silent Auction

Hop aboard the Surge Tide with Captain Dorian + Maria Uzzell for a 4 hour tour.





Starting in Campbell River and stopping in at Maude Island, a historical site of the Ripple Rick Explosion, for lunch and a small hike with spectacular views.





Next, we will travel north looking for wildlife, sightseeing coming around the north end of Quadra. Down the east side of Quadra there are many opportunities to view wildlife and enjoy the beautiful scenery. We finish the tour by rounding Cape Mudge and returning to Discovery Harbour Marina.



Suggested group size is 4 people. There is a washroom on board as well as a heated indoor seating area or an outdoor seating area.



This tour is offered for the Spring/Summer of 2026. Flexibility in date and time.





Lunch, coffee, tea and beverages provided.



Fair market value - $1500