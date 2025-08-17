Campbell River Christian School Society's Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Hop aboard the Surge Tide with Captain Dorian + Maria Uzzell for a 4 hour tour.
Starting in Campbell River and stopping in at Maude Island, a historical site of the Ripple Rick Explosion, for lunch and a small hike with spectacular views.
Next, we will travel north looking for wildlife, sightseeing coming around the north end of Quadra. Down the east side of Quadra there are many opportunities to view wildlife and enjoy the beautiful scenery. We finish the tour by rounding Cape Mudge and returning to Discovery Harbour Marina.
Suggested group size is 4 people. There is a washroom on board as well as a heated indoor seating area or an outdoor seating area.
This tour is offered for the Spring/Summer of 2026. Flexibility in date and time.
Lunch, coffee, tea and beverages provided.
Fair market value - $1500
Looking for a treat for yourself or someone special. Here is an amazing basket of Let’s Be Essential Natural Skincare Products. They are all hand crafted with natural ingredients. https://www.instagram.com/letsbeessential/?hl=en
This basket contains bath salts, foaming bath salts, tired muscle bath soak, foot serum, rejuvenating rose water, body lotion in a jar and cocoa mint body butter.
Fair market value of $95.
Looking for a treat for yourself or someone special. Here is an amazing basket of Let’s Be Essential Natural Skincare Products. They are all hand crafted with natural ingredients. https://www.instagram.com/letsbeessential/?hl=en
This basket contains two face masks blends, lip scrub, lip conditioner, lip balm, lip gloss and a hand lotion.
Fair market value $60.
Half a wheel of mild aged gouda direct from Holland. Purchased from the Wooden Shoe in Coombs and donated by Mel & Sandra Brandsma.
Fair market value $90.
Half a wheel of medium aged gouda direct from Holland. Purchased from the Wooden Shoe in Coombs and donated by Mel & Sandra Brandsma.
Fair market value $90.
Stunning handmade set of 3 Kye cuff bracelets in brass. Made by Madison Bodenham.
https://www.mlkanhny.com/shop/kye-cuff
Fair market value $80.
Large vintage original oil on canvas in gold-painted wooden frame. Painting by Robert Cox, known for his still life and particularly for his bouquets. Paintings of his go for upwards of $1500 at art auctions. 30x43''
Donated by Dale Martel.
Not eligible for donation tax receipt.
Large vintage original oil on canvas in wooden frame. Painting by P Irving and painting features a scene copied from the Alberta Wheat Board calendar. 38x29''
Donated by Dale Martel.
Not eligible for donation tax receipt.
Large original oil on canvas in gold-painted wooden frame. Painting by J Ritter, displaying three figures sharing a drink. 29x34''
Donated by Dale Martel.
Not eligible for donation tax receipt.
Enjoy a relaxing 60-minute acupuncture session with Physio on the Run, offered either in the comfort of your home or at our Campbell River Clinic in Alder Medical. Gentle, precise point stimulation helps restore balance, improve circulation, reduce inflammation, and support your body’s natural healing — a perfect way to invest in your wellbeing while supporting Campbell River Christian School.
Fair market value $125.
Enjoy a relaxing 60-minute acupuncture session with Physio on the Run, offered either in the comfort of your home or at our Campbell River Clinic in Alder Medical. Gentle, precise point stimulation helps restore balance, improve circulation, reduce inflammation, and support your body’s natural healing — a perfect way to invest in your wellbeing while supporting Campbell River Christian School.
Fair market value $125.
Gorgeous original acrylic on canvas painting. Painted by Maria Uzzell. 11 x 14''
Fair market value $325.
Gorgeous original acrylic on canvas painting. Painted by Maria Uzzell. 8 x 8''
Fair market value $175.
Gorgeous original acrylic on canvas painting. Painted by Maria Uzzell. 9 x 12''
Fair market value $275.
An incredible locally sourced gift-card bouquet. A perfect gift for that hard to buy someone. Includes giftcards to Bough and Antler ($25), Freyja ($40), Meera Bakery ($25), Quest Shoes ($50), Language of Flowers ($30), Avenue for the Home ($30) and Gourmet Essentials ($50). Donated by TeraLee Fisk.
An incredible locally sourced gift-card story. A perfect gift for that hard-to-buy someone. Includes giftcards to River Sportsman ($50), Kung Fu Cafe ($25), Sourdough Whisperer ($25), Spinners Sports ($25), Wise and Wonderful Toys ($25), Jim's Clothes Closet ($50), More Eatery ($25) and Willows Market ($25). Donated by TeraLee Fisk.
5 entry passes to Pumpkin Fest, 5 pumpkins, 1kg of Big D's Bee's Firewood Honey and a large Pumpkin Fest crewneck sweater!
https://coastalblack.ca/collections/tickets
Fair market value $150.
A lovely acrylic on canvas painting by the local and renowned artist Anita Moody. 10x20'' with painted edges ready to hang.
https://www.facebook.com/moodymarvels
Fair market value $400.
A lovely acrylic on canvas painting by the local and renowned artist Anita Moody. 4x6'' with painted edges ready to hang.
https://www.facebook.com/moodymarvels
Fair market value $40.
A lovely acrylic on canvas painting by the local and renowned artist Anita Moody. 4x6'' with painted edges ready to hang.
https://www.facebook.com/moodymarvels
Fair market value $40.
A lovely acrylic on canvas painting by the local and renowned artist Anita Moody. 6x6'' with painted edges ready to hang.
https://www.facebook.com/moodymarvels
Fair market value $40.
A lovely acrylic on canvas painting by the local and renowned artist Anita Moody. 6x6'' with painted edges ready to hang.
https://www.facebook.com/moodymarvels
Fair market value $40.
A lovely acrylic on canvas painting by the local and renowned artist Anita Moody. 6x6'' with painted edges ready to hang.
https://www.facebook.com/moodymarvels
Fair market value $40.
A lovely acrylic on canvas painting by the local and renowned artist Anita Moody. 6x6'' with painted edges ready to hang.
https://www.facebook.com/moodymarvels
Fair market value $40.
A lovely acrylic on canvas painting by the local and renowned artist Anita Moody. 6x6'' with painted edges ready to hang.
https://www.facebook.com/moodymarvels
Fair market value $40.
A lovely acrylic on canvas painting by the local and renowned artist Anita Moody. 6x6'' with painted edges ready to hang.
https://www.facebook.com/moodymarvels
Fair market value $40.
A lovely acrylic on canvas painting by the local and renowned artist Anita Moody. 6x6'' with painted edges ready to hang.
https://www.facebook.com/moodymarvels
Fair market value $40.
A 30 minute photography session by the incredible Megan Edelman. https://www.instagram.com/meganedelmanphotography/?hl=en
Fair market value $150.
Handmade solid wood bowl by Brad Ruff from Ruff Seas Woodworks.
Print of original art done by Lindsay Ness. 11x14inch size for affordable framing. https://www.instagram.com/artbylness/
Fair market value $30
Print of original art done by Lindsay Ness. 11x14inch size for affordable framing. https://www.instagram.com/artbylness/
Fair market value $30
Print of original art done by Lindsay Ness. 11x14inch size for affordable framing. https://www.instagram.com/artbylness/
Fair market value $30
2h of mechanic work tuning up or repairing your pedal bike. Parts cost not included.
Not eligible for donation tax receipt.
Stunning shot of a humpback whale passing through our local waters matted and framed. 25 x 19'' Photography by local physician Amit Goel.
Fair market value $50.
Stunning shot of local heron framed in a lovely wooden frame with a blue mat. 24 x 20'' Photograph by local physician Amit Goel.
Fair market value $50.
Handmade organic cotton romper in size 6-9mo. Sewn by Jan Ness.
Fair market value $40.
Handmade preshrunk organic cotton circle skirt in size 6-7 (waist 22'') with a matching scrunchie. Sewn by Jan Ness.
Fair market value $40.
Custom portrait. To be made to fit your frame of choice and of your image of choice. Available in watercolour or graphite sketch. Complete within 6 weeks of purchase.
Not eligible for donation tax receipt.
For the new college student or the budding coffee snob in your life. A lovely wrapped gift basket featuring milk frother, bean grinder, fair trade beans, chocolate and a stove-top espresso maker. Curated and donated by Michelle Downey.
Not eligible for donation tax receipt.
For the young chef or the budding baker in your life. Featuring two cake pans, a cutting board, two lovely cookbooks, sprinkles and utensils. Curated and donated by Michelle Downey.
Not eligible for donation tax receipt.
Feeling wrung out and overstimulated? Use this basket to rest and rejuvinate your mind. Featuring doTerra diffuser, oils and a journal. Curated and donated by Michelle Downey.
Not eligible for donation tax receipt.
For that tea-lover in your life. Featuring a teapot and mug, tea and cookies, a pashmina scarf and a new journal. Curated and donated by Michelle Downey.
Not eligible for donation tax receipt.
The Air Dry Clay Class – Pinch Pot Jewelry Dish (Ages 9 & Up) will give participants a chance to get creative with clay in a fun, two-part workshop. In the first class, they will shape their dish using air dry clay, and in the second class, they will add their personal touch by painting it. The finished dish can be used as a jewelry holder, key dish, or decorative item, though please note that it will not be food safe. All materials will be provided, and the class is limited to 10 spots.
The classes will take place in the CRCS Kitchen on Tuesday, October 21 and Tuesday, October 28 from 6:30–7:15 pm. Finished projects will be available for pick-up from the Grade 3 classroom on October 30. This is a wonderful way for students to explore their creativity while supporting our fundraiser.
Class taught by Samantha Boudreau
Not eligible for donation tax receipt.
