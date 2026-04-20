Van Es Camp And Conference Centre

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Van Es Camp And Conference Centre

About this event

🌲Campfires & Cameras: Van Es Content Meetup🌲

51244 Range Road 220

Sherwood Park, AB, Canada, Alberta T8E 1G9

The Creator Pass: For Creators
$20

For photographers, videographers and content creators. Includes access to the 100-acre property, trails, Chapel, and Morningstar Hall for golden hour shooting, portfolio building, and networking. Includes light refreshments!

The Model Pass ($20): For Models, Individuals, and Talent.
$20

Come network with local creators, build your portfolio, and explore the beautiful grounds of Van Es. Includes access to the 100-acre property, trails, Chapel, and Morningstar Hall for golden hour shooting, portfolio building, and networking. Includes light refreshments!

The Multi-Hyphenate Pass - For those who do it all!
$20

You shoot, you model, you do it all. Includes access to the 100-acre property, trails, Chapel, and Morningstar Hall for golden hour shooting, portfolio building, and networking. Includes light refreshments!

The Creative Crew Pass (Admits 4)
$60

Bringing the whole squad? Grab a group pass and save! This ticket admits up to 4 people (any mix of photographers, videographers, and models) for a discounted rate. Perfect for a carpool of creatives looking to collaborate together! Includes light refreshments.

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