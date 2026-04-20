🌲Campfires & Cameras: Van Es Content Meetup🌲

About this event
Sherwood Park, AB, Canada, Alberta T8E 1G9
For photographers, videographers and content creators. Includes access to the 100-acre property, trails, Chapel, and Morningstar Hall for golden hour shooting, portfolio building, and networking. Includes light refreshments!
Come network with local creators, build your portfolio, and explore the beautiful grounds of Van Es. Includes access to the 100-acre property, trails, Chapel, and Morningstar Hall for golden hour shooting, portfolio building, and networking. Includes light refreshments!
You shoot, you model, you do it all. Includes access to the 100-acre property, trails, Chapel, and Morningstar Hall for golden hour shooting, portfolio building, and networking. Includes light refreshments!
Bringing the whole squad? Grab a group pass and save! This ticket admits up to 4 people (any mix of photographers, videographers, and models) for a discounted rate. Perfect for a carpool of creatives looking to collaborate together! Includes light refreshments.
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