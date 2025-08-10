🏫🌞2025 - 2026 Registration - École Arabe Qobaa🌞🏫

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Brossard, QC J4Z 3G4, Canada
School fees for one child
School fees for two children (Full payment).
School fees for two children (Two-installments payment: 350$ now and $330 by Dec 31, 2025)
School fees for three children (Full payment)
School fees for three children (Two-installments payment: 495$ now and $495 by Dec 31, 2025)
School fees for four children (Full payment)
School fees for four children (Two-installments payment: 650$ now and $650 by December 31, 2025)
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