Canada Day T-Shirt

Ladies V-Neck Performance T-Shirt 100% Spin Dye Polyester Jersey Dri-Fit material for moisture-wicking comfort UPF 50+ UV sun protection Fully taped neck seam for added comfort Price: $30 per shirt By purchasing a shirt, you're also helping to raise awareness for disability inclusion — a cause that defines our purpose as an organization. We are committed to creating opportunities where everyone feels they belong, and your support helps us continue that mission. Thank you for your support. We look forward to seeing the Halton Hills community proudly showing their Canadian and community spirit this Canada Day!

