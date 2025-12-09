ADSA

Hosted by

ADSA

About this event

Canada Deaf Games / Jeux des Sourds du Canada 2026

Early Bird Registration - Deadline March 15 2026
$225
Available until Mar 16

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

-Open Ceremony

-Closing Ceremony included the banquet ticket

-Transportation to and from venues and airport to U of A dorm

-A swag bag

Accommodation's are not included

Regular Registration - After March 16 to April 30 2026
$275

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

-Open Ceremony

-Closing Ceremony with banquet

-Transportation for venues only

-A swag bag

Accommodations are not included.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!