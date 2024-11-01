Canada's ART 4 AI Village Gathering Summit

Secure your General Admission ticket to attend Canada's Bilingual and BIPOC-Focused AI 4 ART Village Gathering Summit. Enjoy a full evening of educational and networking opportunities with BIPOC leaders in the arts and AI industries. General admission is available through February 27th. Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of Canada’s future in art and technology!
Secure your General Admission ticket to attend Canada's Bilingual and BIPOC-Focused AI 4 ART Village Gathering Summit. Enjoy a full evening of educational and networking opportunities with BIPOC leaders in the arts and AI industries. General admission is available through February 27th. Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of Canada’s future in art and technology!
At The Door Tickets
$30
Last-minute attendee? Purchase your At The Door ticket for Canada's Bilingual and BIPOC-Focused AI 4 ART Village Gathering Summit and join us for an unforgettable evening filled with inspiration, networking, and insights from industry leaders at the intersection of art and AI. Limited availability—grab your ticket at the venue!
Last-minute attendee? Purchase your At The Door ticket for Canada's Bilingual and BIPOC-Focused AI 4 ART Village Gathering Summit and join us for an unforgettable evening filled with inspiration, networking, and insights from industry leaders at the intersection of art and AI. Limited availability—grab your ticket at the venue!
Add a donation for The Foundation for the Flourishment of African and Latin Ancestry Communities in Canada
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!