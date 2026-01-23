Canadian Club of London

Canadian Club of London

Canadian Club of London's Individual & Family Memberships

Individual Membership
$84.75

Renews yearly on: August 31

Annual membership for one person for the September-August season and includes free admission to all Canadian Club events. (Pricing includes HST.)

Family Membership
$101.70

Renews yearly on: August 31

Annual membership for two people in a household for the September-August season and includes free admission to all Canadian Club events. (Pricing includes HST.)

Student Membership
$28.25

Renews yearly on: August 31

Annual membership for one high school or post-secondary student for the September-August season and includes free admission to all Canadian Club events. (Pricing includes HST.)

