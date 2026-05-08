Canadian College World Series 2026

About this event
Get the full CCWS 2026 experience with the Tournament Plus Pass. This pass gives fans access to all Canadian College Baseball World Series games throughout the tournament, plus added perks to make opening day even better.
Includes:
Get the full CCWS 2026 experience with the Tournament Plus Pass. This pass gives fans access to all Canadian College Baseball World Series games throughout the tournament, plus added perks to make opening day even better.
Includes:
*65+. Valid ID may be required at entry.
Don’t miss a moment of the action. The Tournament Pass gives fans access to all CCWS 2026 games, making it the best option for anyone planning to follow the tournament from start to finish.
Don’t miss a moment of the action. The Tournament Pass gives fans access to all CCWS 2026 games, making it the best option for anyone planning to follow the tournament from start to finish.
*65+. Valid ID may be required at entry.
Just looking to catch one game? Single Game Tickets are available for fans who want to enjoy a specific matchup during the 2026 Canadian College Baseball World Series.
Just looking to catch one game? Single Game Tickets are available for fans who want to enjoy a specific matchup during the 2026 Canadian College Baseball World Series.
*65+. Valid ID may be required at entry.
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