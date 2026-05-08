Hosted by

Bulls Baseball 2000 Limited

About this event

Canadian College World Series 2026

2425 Parkside Dr S

Lethbridge, AB T1J 4W6, Canada

Tournament Plus Pass
$80

Get the full CCWS 2026 experience with the Tournament Plus Pass. This pass gives fans access to all Canadian College Baseball World Series games throughout the tournament, plus added perks to make opening day even better.

Includes:

  • Access to all CCWS tournament games
  • Opening day meal
  • Official tournament program
  • 2 hot dogs
  • 2 bottled pops
Senior - Tournament Plus Pass
$70

Get the full CCWS 2026 experience with the Tournament Plus Pass. This pass gives fans access to all Canadian College Baseball World Series games throughout the tournament, plus added perks to make opening day even better.


Includes:

  • Access to all CCWS tournament games
  • Opening day meal
  • Official tournament program
  • 2 hot dogs
  • 2 bottled pops


*65+. Valid ID may be required at entry.

Tournament Pass
$60

Don’t miss a moment of the action. The Tournament Pass gives fans access to all CCWS 2026 games, making it the best option for anyone planning to follow the tournament from start to finish.

Senior - Tournament Pass
$50

Don’t miss a moment of the action. The Tournament Pass gives fans access to all CCWS 2026 games, making it the best option for anyone planning to follow the tournament from start to finish.


*65+. Valid ID may be required at entry.

Single Game
$20

Just looking to catch one game? Single Game Tickets are available for fans who want to enjoy a specific matchup during the 2026 Canadian College Baseball World Series.

Senior - Single Game
$15

Just looking to catch one game? Single Game Tickets are available for fans who want to enjoy a specific matchup during the 2026 Canadian College Baseball World Series.


*65+. Valid ID may be required at entry.

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