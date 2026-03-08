Canadian Film Fest 2026

About this event
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For those who have maple syrup in their veins, and for those who want to see everything Canadian.
The CFF Festival Pass (value $420) gives you access to all CFF film screenings and Industry Series events, except for the Masterclass which is sold separately.
CFF passes can be picked up at the CFF Box Office any time during the festival dates and box office hours. CFF Box Office is located next to the concession stand at Scotiabank Theatre Toronto (note - passes are not available at the Cineplex box office).
NOTE: IF SOLD OUT, A RUSH LINE WILL FORM 30 MINS PRIOR TO SHOWTIME AT THE BOX OFFICE.
TICKETS HAVE BEEN PUT ASIDE FOR FESTIVAL PASS HOLDERS WHICH WILL BE AVAILABLE AT THE CFF BOX OFFICE.
RUSH TICKETS FOR THE PUBLIC WILL BE AVAILABLE 30 MINS PRIOR TO SHOWTIME AT THE BOX OFFICE.
March 24th @ 7:00pm, Scotiabank Theatre Toronto
Cinema #14 General Seating, please arrive 15 minutes early.
PLAN C
A gritty crime thriller where a woman must take a plastic surgery clinic hostage to save her brother’s life.
Tonight's feature will be preceded by:
I AM PLEASED
When a teenage girl dreams of studying abroad, her father's rejection threatens to derail her plans, forcing her to confront her family's troubled past and find strength within herself to pursue her dreams.
March 25h, @ 1:30pm, Scotiabank Theatre Toronto
Cinema #14 General Seating, please arrive 15 minutes early.
PORTRAITS 8min
FRACTURED ACTS 13min
WINKIE 23min
CONDITIONS OF RELEASE 16min
ANIMALS 7min
GHISLANE'S PLACE 18min
LE HUARD (THE LOON) 19min
March 25th @ 3:30pm, Scotiabank Theatre Toronto
Cinema #14 General Seating, please arrive 15 minutes early.
IT COMES IN WAVES
Set against the backdrop of the Rwandan diaspora in Canada, "It Comes in Waves" follows Akai, a young man grappling with the legacy of his family's past and the profound impact of intergenerational trauma.
As he navigates the complexities of immigrant life, Akai's journey becomes a universal tale of resilience, depicting how individuals and communities confront and transcend their histories. Through its intimate portrayal of the immigrant experience, the film delves into themes of identity, belonging, and the silent yet enduring strength of the human spirit in the face of adversity.
This deeply personal narrative explores the quiet violence of memory, the weight of migration, and the spirituality found in the mundane—a meditation on how trauma echoes across time.
Tonight's feature will be preceded by:
NIIMI
An Indigenous ballerina attempts to reignite her passion for dancing following a traumatic incident with her previous coach.
March 25th @ 6:30pm, Scotiabank Theatre Toronto
Cinema #14 General Seating, please arrive 15 minutes early.
MIHNEA
A coming-of-age story about the only son of a tight-knit Romanian-Canadian family struggling with his mental health and the expectations of his authoritarian father in his final year of University.
Tonight's feature will be preceded by:
BLOOD OR WATER
Thirteen-year-old Dara grapples with the growing pains of puberty and adolescence while navigating a tumultuous relationship with her father.
March 25th @ 9:00pm, Scotiabank Theatre Toronto
Cinema #14 General Seating, please arrive 15 minutes early.
JAMES
JAMES (WINNER BEST FILM, Oldenburg '24 // Nominated Best Debut, Raindance '25) is a Hoser-Noir comedy about an East Vancouver nihilist who finds new purpose after restoring a race bicycle salvaged from the trash. When a crooked dealer, aware of the bike's true value, steals it, our anti-hero becomes trapped in a relentless pursuit, navigating Vancouver’s underbelly to reclaim his ride—or risk slipping back into the garbage heap of nihilism.
Tonight's feature will be preceded by:
WOULD YOU LOVE ME IF I WERE A WORM?
Boris celebrates his one year anniversary with his girlfriend Katie, but there's a problem: she's somehow transformed herself into an earthworm three months ago. Boris tries to carry on as normal, but everything has changed. They eventually go to the doctor, but that doesn't solve anything. It's a medical mystery. Will their relationship withstand this test of love?
March 26th @ 11:30am, Scotiabank Theatre Toronto
Cinema #14 General Seating, please arrive 15 minutes early.
PINK ELEPHANT 13min
FOR DAWN 21min
SORRY, IT'S A GIRL 10min
AS LONG AS WE ARE IMMORTAL 14min
FLAT 6min
ROAD 138 19min
March 26th @ 1:45pm, Scotiabank Theatre Toronto
Cinema #14 General Seating, please arrive 15 minutes early.
NESTING
Following a harrowing hold-up, a new mother neglects her baby and pursues an affair with an ex-lover, stirring up traumatic memories as sleeplessness weakens her grip on reality.
Tonight's feature will be preceded by:
S.A.D.
During the depths of the Canadian winter, a Latina immigrant is diagnosed with Seasonal Affective Disorder (S.A.D.). However, as a newcomer to the country, her struggles might be more profound than just a lack of sunlight.
March 26th @ 7:00pm, Scotiabank Theatre Toronto
Cinema #14 General Seating, please arrive 15 minutes early.
VANLIFE
Vanlife influencers Carlsen and Vanessa are spiraling after the suicide of Clint—Carlsen’s brother and Vanessa’s ex. While a weary Vanessa seeks a return to "reality," a haunted Carlsen sinks deeper into the nomad subculture. Following their breakup, Carlsen joins forces with Deidra, a mysterious domestic violence survivor. As they travel together, their bond uncovers a grisly trail of survivor’s guilt and a lethal death cult linked to a series of highway murders.
Tonight's feature will be preceded by:
THE MIDNIGHT HOUR
A grieving woman, whose hope for marriage is reignited when the ghost of her dead fiancé, appears. As he attempts to fulfill his unfinished business to passover, she is determined to rebook their wedding.
March 26th @ 9:30pm, Scotiabank Theatre Toronto
Cinema #14 General Seating, please arrive 15 minutes early.
HANGASHORE
Haunted by nightmares, an artist chases the ghost of her disappeared father to the remote island of Newfoundland, where she meets a mysterious fisherman and his crew.
Tonight's feature will be preceded by:
EN PLEIN AIR
A struggling painter sets out on a do-or-die journey to paint the Mojave. With 72 hours to capture a perfect desert landscape, she finds herself disrupted by the hostile environment and a bizarre monolith that won’t seem to go away.
March 27th @ 4:30pm, Scotiabank Theatre Toronto
Cinema #14 General Seating, please arrive 15 minutes early.
WHAT COMES NEXT
In the summer before she heads off to college, 18-year-old Tanya starts up a relationship with an older family friend who, unbeknownst to her, had an affair with her mother, Laura, a decade earlier. What Comes Next is an intergenerational coming of age story that follows seventeen-year-old Tanya and her mother Laura as they each navigate the liminal space between action and consequence over the course of a single summer. When Laura's father passes away, Grant, an old friend of her deceased brother that she once had an affair with, returns to town to help with the arrangements. His presence serves as a reminder of the past and forces Laura to accept the truth that her marriage has run its course. While Grant is in town, Tanya takes an interest in him and they start up a relationship as she impatiently waits for her real life to begin when she heads off to university in the fall. Before telling their kids, Laura and her husband Andrew decide to take them on one last normal family vacation. On that trip, Tanya's younger sister is assaulted by their brother's friend which sets off a wave of repercussions that ultimately touch every member of the family. Following the vacation, Tanya and Grant's relationship intensifies, causing a rift in Tanya's relationship with her longtime girlfriend and fellow relationship anarchist Astrid. Laura and Andrew move forward with their divorce. But an unexpected visit from a real estate agent pushes Laura towards Grant leading to secrets being revealed, and a transformation of Laura and Tanya's mother-daughter relationship.
Tonight's feature will be preceded by:
HALIFAX PIER
In the midst of a breakup and still living in the same apartment, Myra and Percy are struggling to balance their new dynamic as Percy prepares to leave the country. On a night out, Percy's passport is taken while in Myra's care, causing the two to be thrust closer together as they struggle to separate, reliving the same cycles Myra tries to break out of.
March 27th @ 7:00pm, Scotiabank Theatre Toronto
Cinema #14 General Seating, please arrive 15 minutes early.
BEST BOY
After the death of their tyrannical, abusive father, three adult children and their elderly mother return to their long-dormant summer home to take part in a bizarre, sadistic competition not done since it tore the family apart 30 years before.
Tonight's feature will be preceded by:
LIELI'S PHOTO
Little Leili needs to take a pinhole picture of her family for school the next day, but her family will not cooperate.
March 27th @ 9:30pm, Scotiabank Theatre Toronto
Cinema #14 General Seating, please arrive 15 minutes early.
LUCID
It’s 1994, and art student Mia Sunshine jones must pass her self portrait project or be kicked out of school. The problem is that she can’t seem to figure out who the hell she really is! She is desperate to break free of her terrible creative block and finds her last hope in a magical lucid dreaming elixir. The potion sparks her creativity but also unleashes dark monsters from her subconscious. As Mia battles these creatures, including a fried chicken monster, her art flourishes! When her estranged mother appears as a hairy monster, Mia must face the truth about her past.
Tonight's feature will be preceded by:
HALFWAY HAUNTED
A tenant in a haunted house teams up with a ghost to stop a real estate developer from demolishing the home they share.
March 28th @ 1:15pm, Scotiabank Theatre Toronto
Cinema #14 General Seating, please arrive 15 minutes early.
V.I.N.C.E. (VOICE INTELLIGENT NARRATIVE CREATIVE ENGINE) 10min
PIDIKWE (RUMBLE) 10min
NUUHKUUM UUMICHIWAAPIM (MY GRANDMOTHER’S TIPI) 5min
PIPPA ET LÉO 18min
SEA STAR 12min
WINTER AFTER WINTER 11min
ROCCO 8min
March 28th @ 3:00pm, Scotiabank Theatre Toronto
Cinema #14 General Seating, please arrive 15 minutes early.
A BREED APART
In 1859, Canada, English cattle breeder Sydney Tompkins and his 9-year-old son Emmett navigate the gap left between them after a mysterious illness claims the life of the boy’s mother, shortly after their arrival from Great Britain. As their first winter quickly approaches, they must set grief aside to ensure their prized cattle are prepared to face the challenging season ahead. But as the land that promised prosperity yields more struggle than gains, their kinship is put to the test.
Tonight's feature will be preceded by:
EEL
Struggling to provide for his family, a young electrician is lured into the perilous, high-stakes world of illegal elver fishing, where one wrong move could cost him everything.
March 28th @ 6:00pm, Scotiabank Theatre Toronto
Cinema #14 General Seating, please arrive 15 minutes early.
AKASHI
When Kana, a Japanese artist living in Vancouver, returns to Tokyo for her grandmother’s funeral, she’s pulled between the life she chose and the one she left behind. As family expectations close in and an old love reappears, she uncovers a hidden romance from her grandfather’s past. Past and present begin to echo, and AKASHI becomes a quiet reflection on identity, memory, and the choices that shape who we become.
Tonight's feature will be preceded by:
A TALE OF IRA ABBOTT
Alma arrives in rural Nova Scotia for work and forms a fragile bond with Connor, a man devoted to his ailing father and seeking his approval. As Alma quietly yearns for Connor’s love, their tentative affair unfolds in cycles of intimacy and distance, mirroring the rugged landscape and shaped by longing, desire, and Alma’s search for self.
March 28th @ 9:00pm, Scotiabank Theatre Toronto
Cinema #14 General Seating, please arrive 15 minutes early.
BALLISTIC
A mother who works for an ammunition manufacturing company in the Rust Belt finds out she made the bullet that killed her son in Afghanistan.
Tonight's feature will be preceded by:
VITAL
A mother in Iran, considers selling her organs to save her daughter, while in the United States, a doctor faces ethical dilemmas to save his daughter, revealing the complexities of organ trade.
March 29th @ 12:30pm, Scotiabank Theatre Toronto
Cinema #14 General Seating, please arrive 15 minutes early.
THE GNAWER OF ROCKS 15min
FINDING SHELTER 15min
AT THE END 17min
WAYSIDE 8min
BLACK WATER 11min
March 29th @ 2:00pm, Scotiabank Theatre Toronto
Cinema #14 General Seating, please arrive 15 minutes early.
FAREWELL TO YOUTH
JACK, once a promising film student, is now a washed-up addict clinging to his fading youth. His life takes an unexpected turn when his estranged teenage daughter LILY, the result of a teenage pregnancy and given up for adoption, appears on his doorstep, pregnant herself and seeking her birth father's support. Meanwhile, Jack's best friend and former roommate, MATTY, seems to have the perfect life with his talented wife, EMMA and their first child on the way. However, Matty secretly harbors a lifelong dream of becoming a stand-up comedian, a dream he pursues behind Emma's back, straining their relationship. As Jack guides his daughter through her own adoption journey, he's forced to confront his past mistakes and learn what it truly means to be a father. At the same time, Matty must decide whether to sacrifice his dream for the sake of his family or risk it all for a shot at the spotlight. In this poignant story of friendship, family, and second chances, two men at a crossroads must find their own paths to redemption and happiness.
Tonight's feature will be preceded by:
TACO BOY
Seven-year-old Maggie desperately wants to get her elderly dog, Taco, a cake for his upcoming birthday. As her mother repeatedly refuses, Maggie learns her reason for not wanting to order one.
March 29th @ 5:00pm, Scotiabank Theatre Toronto
Cinema #14 General Seating, please arrive 15 minutes early.
LOS RIOS
A determined Honduran mother and her three daughters are swept into the currents of the contentious migrant caravan as it pushes relentlessly toward safety, opportunity, and the United States.
Fleeing the violence and poverty that grip much of Central America, Joanna follows the same path her estranged mother traveled years before. Like drops of water in a river, the family moves through Mexico with the migrant caravan—an immense group of up to 7,000 migrants that has further polarized political debate in the U.S.
At the core, we witness firsthand that there is no limit to what a mother will do for the safety and future of her children.
Tonight's feature will be preceded by:
THE LINES SHE CARRIES
The Line She Carries follows Inuk filmmaker and Indigenous Geographic co-founder Crystal Martin at a turning point, the end of her childbearing years. In Oolootie’s home, she receives her traditional Tunniit, reclaiming Inuit womanhood, identity, and survival. Each line becomes an act of resistance, healing, and intergenerational strength.
March 29th @ 7:30pm, Scotiabank Theatre Toronto
Cinema #14 General Seating, please arrive 15 minutes early.
Tonight's films will be followed by the Award's Ceremony
THE BEARDED GIRL
On the brink of inheriting the position of The Bearded Woman; matriarchal leader to an outcast community of circus performers, a young woman defies her overbearing mother and runs away instead. Free from the expectations and responsibilities at home, she seeks romance and adventure with the normies in a tiny farm town. In order to fit in, she reinvents herself with stories of a fabricated past, until the truth of who she is can no longer be concealed.
Tonight's feature will be preceded by:
LEOPARD
Diego is being a dick, and Tish doesn’t know why. Is he jealous because his little sister is an incredible artist while he’s just a poser playing JV soccer (sorry, "football")? Or is it because their parents have been fighting ever since they immigrated to Canada? Tish is gonna find out.
A sibling story about fitting in, artistic expression, and throat ripping Kung Fu.
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