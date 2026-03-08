Canadian Film Fest 2026

March 27th @ 4:30pm, Scotiabank Theatre Toronto

Cinema #14 General Seating, please arrive 15 minutes early.



WHAT COMES NEXT

In the summer before she heads off to college, 18-year-old Tanya starts up a relationship with an older family friend who, unbeknownst to her, had an affair with her mother, Laura, a decade earlier. What Comes Next is an intergenerational coming of age story that follows seventeen-year-old Tanya and her mother Laura as they each navigate the liminal space between action and consequence over the course of a single summer. When Laura's father passes away, Grant, an old friend of her deceased brother that she once had an affair with, returns to town to help with the arrangements. His presence serves as a reminder of the past and forces Laura to accept the truth that her marriage has run its course. While Grant is in town, Tanya takes an interest in him and they start up a relationship as she impatiently waits for her real life to begin when she heads off to university in the fall. Before telling their kids, Laura and her husband Andrew decide to take them on one last normal family vacation. On that trip, Tanya's younger sister is assaulted by their brother's friend which sets off a wave of repercussions that ultimately touch every member of the family. Following the vacation, Tanya and Grant's relationship intensifies, causing a rift in Tanya's relationship with her longtime girlfriend and fellow relationship anarchist Astrid. Laura and Andrew move forward with their divorce. But an unexpected visit from a real estate agent pushes Laura towards Grant leading to secrets being revealed, and a transformation of Laura and Tanya's mother-daughter relationship.



Tonight's feature will be preceded by:

HALIFAX PIER

In the midst of a breakup and still living in the same apartment, Myra and Percy are struggling to balance their new dynamic as Percy prepares to leave the country. On a night out, Percy's passport is taken while in Myra's care, causing the two to be thrust closer together as they struggle to separate, reliving the same cycles Myra tries to break out of.