CFF Industry Series 2026

For those who have maple syrup in their veins, and for those who want to see everything Canadian.



The CFF Festival Pass gives you access to all CFF film screenings and Industry Series events, except for the Masterclass which is sold separately.



CFF passes can be picked up at the CFF Box Office any time during the festival dates and box office hours. CFF Box Office is located next to the concession stand at Scotiabank Theatre Toronto (note - passes are not available at the Cineplex box office).