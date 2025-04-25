Canadian Impact Investors Circles

This ticket will confirm your interest in the program. Our team will review your profile and contact you for more details. Once approved, the registration cost will be at 1000$ per person. It includes 10 monthly group sessions, one-on-one support from the facilitating team, and the selection of one of your own impact investing business cases for a group discussion with the circle members. The program will be conducted in English.

This ticket will confirm your interest in the program. Our team will review your profile and contact you for more details. Once approved, the registration cost will be at 1000$ per person. It includes 10 monthly group sessions, one-on-one support from the facilitating team, and the selection of one of your own impact investing business cases for a group discussion with the circle members. The program will be conducted in English.

More details...