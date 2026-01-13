Canadian Museum of Water

Canadian Museum of Water

Canadian Museum of Water Membership

The Droplet
$35

Valid until February 25, 2027

  • Digital Membership Card
  • Access to all member-related events

A perfect entry point for students, young professionals, and anyone beginning their journey with us.

The Ripple
$100

Valid until February 25, 2027

  • Digital Membership Card
  • Access to all member-related events
  • Souvenir Bamboo CMW Pen
  • Budd Watson Card

Ideal for supporters who want to carry the mission of freshwater stewardship everywhere they go.

The Splash
$250

Valid until February 25, 2027

  • Digital Membership Card
  • Access to all member-related events
  • Souvenir Bamboo CMW Pen
  • Glass Water Bottle
  • Budd Watson Card
  • Budd Watson Print

A wonderful way to support the Museum while taking home an iconic Budd Watson artwork.

The Headwater
$1,000

Valid until February 25, 2027

  • Digital Membership Card
  • VIP Access to all member-related events
  • Souvenir Bamboo CMW Pen
  • Glass Water Bottle
  • Budd Watson Card
  • “Water is Life” Earrings
  • “Water is Life” Pendant
  • Framed Budd Watson Poster
  • Blue Friday Special Edition Museum Box (Courtesy of Artterra)

For passionate patrons who want elevated access and exclusive art and gifts that honour Canada’s waterways.

The Ocean
$10,000

No expiration

  • Digital Membership Card
  • VIP Access to all member-related events
  • Souvenir Bamboo CMW Pen
  • Glass Water Bottle
  • Budd Watson Card
  • “Water is Life” Earrings
  • “Water is Life” Pendant
  • Framed Budd Watson Poster
  • Blue Friday Special Edition Museum Box (Courtesy of Artterra)

PLUS:

A signed and framed Budd Watson original photograph*


Our most prestigious membership—perfect for collectors, philanthropists, and anyone committed to protecting Canada’s water heritage on the grandest scale.


*while supplies last

