Canadian Open Data & GovMaker Summit

Hosted by
About this event
General Admission at full price. See the Earlybird rate for purchases made before September 22nd. $450 + 15% HST
For speakers, panelists, or workshop leaders who have had their summit proposal accepted. $250 + 15% HST
General admission to the virtual, online summit experience. $200 + 15% HST
For speakers, panelists, or workshop leaders who have had their summit proposal accepted and have been approved to present virtually. $150 + 15% HST
IF YOU ARE PLANNING ON ATTENDING THE SUMMIT ON TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY DO NOT SELECT THIS OPTION. All other ticket types include an option to add on the free training.
Register here if you ONLY plan to attend the Free Pre-Summit Training Session on Monday, November 24, and NOT the rest of the Summit.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!