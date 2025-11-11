Canadian Open Data Society

Offered by

Canadian Open Data Society

About the memberships

Canadian Open Data Society Membership

Individual - Monthly
$5

Renews monthly

● Voting rights to the Annual General Meeting

● Educational Content & Training Opportunities

● Leadership & Training Roles

● Job Postings

● Access to Mentors & Advice

● Slack Community

● Event & Summit Discounts

Individual Member - Annual
$60

Valid for one year

● Voting rights to the Annual General Meeting

● Educational Content & Training Opportunities

● Leadership & Training Roles

● Job Postings

● Access to Mentors & Advice

● Slack Community

● Event & Summit Discounts

Non-Profit - Annual Membership
$350

Valid for one year

Annual Membership

Organisational Member


● All Individual Member Benefits (up to 10 people)

● Access to Team Training Plans

● Consultations with our Experts

●  Receipt / Invoice Available

Government & Business
$600

Valid for one year

Annual Membership

Organisational Member

Add a donation for Canadian Open Data Society

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!