About this event

Canadian Transplant Games - Sherbrooke, QC 2026

2600 Rue College

Sherbrooke, QC J1M 1Z7, Canada

Canadian Transplant Recipient Athlete - Adult (18+)
$750
Available until Apr 18
Canadian Transplant Athlete - Child (ages 4-17)
Free
The Simon Keith Foundation has generously offered to sponsor ALL youth transplant recipient athletes.


There are also a limited number of Companion (Adult Supporter) vouchers for complimentary registration available (1 per child). To receive a complimentary registration code, please reach out to [email protected]. These are available on a first come, first served basis. These are available on a first come, first served basis for early bird registration only.

International Transplant Athlete
$950
Available until Apr 18
International Transplant Athlete - Child (ages 4-17)
Free
The Simon Keith Foundation has generously offered to sponsor ALL youth transplant recipient athletes.


There are also a limited number of Companion (Adult Supporter) vouchers for complimentary registration available (1 per child). To receive a complimentary registration code, please reach out to [email protected]. These are available on a first come, first served basis. These are available on a first come, first served basis for early bird registration only.

Canadian Living Donor (Athlete)
$750
Available until Apr 18
Canadian Living Donor (Non-Athlete)
$750
Available until Apr 18
International - Living Donor (Athete)
$950
Available until Apr 18
International - Living Donor (Non-Athlete)
$950
Available until Apr 18
Canadian Deceased Donor Family Member - Adult (Athlete)
$750
Available until Apr 18
Canadian Deceased Donor Family Member - Adult (Non-Athlete)
$750
Available until Apr 18
Canadian Deceased Donor Family Member - Child (4-17) Athlete
$650
Available until Apr 18
Canadian Deceased Donor Family Member - Child (4-17) Non-Athlete
$650
Available until Apr 18
International Deceased Donor Family Member - Adult (Athlete)
$950
Available until Apr 18
Int'l Deceased Donor Family Member - Adult (Non-Athlete)
$950
Available until Apr 18
Int'l Deceased Donor Family Member - Child (Athlete)
$750
Available until Apr 18
Int'l Deceased Donor Family Member - Child (Non-Athlete)
$650
Available until Apr 18
Canadian Supporter - Adult (Athlete)
$800
Available until Apr 18
Includes the family of the recipient and living donor family members. Please select this option if you intend to participate in sporting events.
Canadian Supporter - Adult (Non-Athlete)
$750
Available until Apr 18
Includes the family of the recipient and living donor family members.
Canadian Supporter - Child (4-17) Athlete
$650
Available until Apr 18
Includes the family of the recipient and living donor family members.

Canadian Supporter - Child (4-17) Non-Athlete
$550
Available until Apr 18
Includes the family of the recipient and living donor family members.

International Supporter - Adult (Athlete)
$950
Available until Apr 18
Includes the family of the recipient and living donor family members.

International Supporter - Adult (Non-Athlete)
$950
Available until Apr 18
Includes the family of the recipient and living donor family members.

International Supporter - Child (ages 4-17) Athlete
$650
Available until Apr 18
Includes the family of the recipient and living donor family members.

International Supporter - Child (ages 4-17) Non-Athlete
$650
Available until Apr 18
Includes the family of the recipient and living donor family members.

Infant (1-3 years)
$250
Available until Apr 18

