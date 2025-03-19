CanadianTalent.org Online Shop

To encourage community participation, we are introducing an affordable membership model:
Individual Membership – $50 per year
Includes up to 2 tickets per event, at a discounted rate of $15 per person (Regular ticket price: $25+)
Please contact Dheeraj K. at 416 270 3275, once you have purchased this membership, to get a discount code for the event tickets.
Family Membership – $100 per year
Includes up to 4 tickets per event at a discounted rate of $15 per person
Please contact Dheeraj K. at 416 270 3275, once you have purchased this membership, to get a discount code for the event tickets.
Please contact Dheeraj K. at 416 270 3275, to get access to the Live streaming Link, 24 hours before any event
** FOR MEMBERS ONLY **
