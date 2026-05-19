West Island Cancer Wellness Centre
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West Island Cancer Wellness Centre

Hosted by

West Island Cancer Wellness Centre

About this event

Sales closed

Hockey Fights Cancer: Habs Gear Auction

Pick-up location

We will contact the winners to arrange for pickup/Les gagnants seront contactés pour organiser la récupération des items.

Nick Suzuki - Signed Hockey Stick item
Nick Suzuki - Signed Hockey Stick item
Nick Suzuki - Signed Hockey Stick
$250

Starting bid

Bâton de hockey signé par Nick Suzuki. Certificat d’authenticité inclus. 


© Vitor Munhoz/Club de hockey Canadien inc.

Lane Hutson - Worn Hockey Fights Cancer Cap & Hoodie item
Lane Hutson - Worn Hockey Fights Cancer Cap & Hoodie item
Lane Hutson - Worn Hockey Fights Cancer Cap & Hoodie
$200

Starting bid

Cap & hoodie worn pre-game and post-game by Lane Hutson of the Montreal Canadiens during Hockey Fights Cancer Night, on November 23, 2024. Size M


© Vitor Munhoz/Club de hockey Canadien inc.

Jake Evans – Signed Hockey Stick and worn cap item
Jake Evans – Signed Hockey Stick and worn cap item
Jake Evans – Signed Hockey Stick and worn cap
$150

Starting bid

Signed hockey stick from Jake Evans of the Montreal Canadiens, along with a Hockey Fights Cancer cap worn during pre and post game on November 23, 2024.

Arber Xhekaj - Worn Hockey Fights Cancer Cap & Hoodie item
Arber Xhekaj - Worn Hockey Fights Cancer Cap & Hoodie item
Arber Xhekaj - Worn Hockey Fights Cancer Cap & Hoodie
$200

Starting bid

Cap & hoodie worn pre-game and post-game by Arber Xhekaj of the Montreal Canadiens during Hockey Fights Cancer Night, featuring on November 23, 2024. Size XL


© Vitor Munhoz/Club de hockey Canadien inc.

Josh Anderson - Signed Hockey Stick item
Josh Anderson - Signed Hockey Stick
$100

Starting bid

Signed hockey stick from Josh Anderson. Includes a certificate of authenticity.

Joel Armia - Signed Hockey Stick item
Joel Armia - Signed Hockey Stick
$100

Starting bid

Signed hockey stick from Joel Armia. Includes a certificate of authenticity.


Brendan Gallagher - Worn Hockey Fights Cancer Cap item
Brendan Gallagher - Worn Hockey Fights Cancer Cap
$100

Starting bid

Cap worn pre-game and post-game by Brendan Gallagher of the Montreal Canadiens during Hockey Fights Cancer Night on November 23, 2024.

Justin Barron - Signed Hockey Stick item
Justin Barron - Signed Hockey Stick
$100

Starting bid

Signed hockey stick from Justin Barron. Includes a certificate of authenticity.


David Savard - Signed Hockey Stick & hoodie item
David Savard - Signed Hockey Stick & hoodie
$150

Starting bid

Signed hockey stick from David Savard of the Montreal Canadiens, along with a Hockey Fights Cancer hoodie worn during pre and post game on November 23, 2024. Size XL

Kirby Dach - Signed Hockey Stick & hoodie item
Kirby Dach - Signed Hockey Stick & hoodie
$200

Starting bid

Signed hockey stick from Kirby Dach of the Montreal Canadiens, along with a Hockey Fights Cancer hoodie worn during pre and post game on November 23, 2024. Size XL

Patrick Laine - Worn Hockey Fights Cancer Cap & Hoodie item
Patrick Laine - Worn Hockey Fights Cancer Cap & Hoodie
$150

Starting bid

Own a matched set worn pre-game and post-game by Patrick Laine of the Montreal Canadiens during Hockey Fights Cancer Night, featuring a cap and hoodie worn on November 23, 2024. Size XXL

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!