Hockey Fights Cancer: Habs Gear Auction

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About this event
We will contact the winners to arrange for pickup/Les gagnants seront contactés pour organiser la récupération des items.
Starting bid
Bâton de hockey signé par Nick Suzuki. Certificat d’authenticité inclus.
© Vitor Munhoz/Club de hockey Canadien inc.
Starting bid
Cap & hoodie worn pre-game and post-game by Lane Hutson of the Montreal Canadiens during Hockey Fights Cancer Night, on November 23, 2024. Size M
© Vitor Munhoz/Club de hockey Canadien inc.
Starting bid
Signed hockey stick from Jake Evans of the Montreal Canadiens, along with a Hockey Fights Cancer cap worn during pre and post game on November 23, 2024.
Starting bid
Cap & hoodie worn pre-game and post-game by Arber Xhekaj of the Montreal Canadiens during Hockey Fights Cancer Night, featuring on November 23, 2024. Size XL
© Vitor Munhoz/Club de hockey Canadien inc.
Starting bid
Signed hockey stick from Josh Anderson. Includes a certificate of authenticity.
Starting bid
Signed hockey stick from Joel Armia. Includes a certificate of authenticity.
Starting bid
Cap worn pre-game and post-game by Brendan Gallagher of the Montreal Canadiens during Hockey Fights Cancer Night on November 23, 2024.
Starting bid
Signed hockey stick from Justin Barron. Includes a certificate of authenticity.
Starting bid
Signed hockey stick from David Savard of the Montreal Canadiens, along with a Hockey Fights Cancer hoodie worn during pre and post game on November 23, 2024. Size XL
Starting bid
Signed hockey stick from Kirby Dach of the Montreal Canadiens, along with a Hockey Fights Cancer hoodie worn during pre and post game on November 23, 2024. Size XL
Starting bid
Own a matched set worn pre-game and post-game by Patrick Laine of the Montreal Canadiens during Hockey Fights Cancer Night, featuring a cap and hoodie worn on November 23, 2024. Size XXL
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