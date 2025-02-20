CanBeWell's Silent Auction - Feb 2025

Reverend Kimberly Marooney's, Ph.D., acclaimed Angel Blessings kit - makes it even easier for you to build a stronger, more prosperous connection with the angelic kingdom and to draw from the angels' strength in your times of struggle. Each of the Angel Blessing cards included are beautiful reproductions of a fine art masterpiece inscribed with the name of the Angel and the Angel's mission. The 168-page guidebook offers an in depth description of all the angels and shows you how to manifest each one's essence in your life. A deck of 44 cards, featuring a full-color reproduction of a fine-art masterpiece inscribed with the name of each angel and the angel's mission.A 168 page guidebook that explains how you can use the guidance and support from these angels at home, work, and anywhere else you need them. Beautifully produced and thoughtfully written, this Angel Blessings kit is a source of inspiration, wisdom, and times. Regular price- $65.00
PKP DATA BASE BOOKS - gently used
$600
Starting bid
The 3 manual set from ICPKP.
Out of print and difficult to find
Contains 100’s of finger modes, tests, corrections with copious photographs & illustrations.
Mode Book A:
Emotional Modes, Spiritual Modes, Self Mode, Structure/Function
Mode Book B:
Electrical Modes, Personal Ecology Reactives, Other
Mode Book C:
All Muscles, Structural Modes
All finger modes are arranged by the PKP Database
All finger modes are shown graphically
Each Manual is professionally and smartly presented
Everything in one area in one place
Photographs of muscle testes etc are clearer than ever before
WESTERN HERBS FOR EASTERN MERIDIANS BOOK
$15
Starting bid
Internationally-renowned energy and award-winning sound healer Evelyn Mulders has produced a one-of-a-kind resource book -- Western Herbs for Eastern Meridians and Five Element Theory -- that offers her readers a mind*body*spirit approach to herbology. While the main focus is on wholistic well-being, this book also includes when to gather and how to harvest each herb. It answers the question of what type of remedy to make from the herb; tea, tincture, capsule, juice, salve or oil. Western Herbs for Eastern Meridians and Five Element Theory is a fabulous healing resource that is practical, easy to use and well organized. This book is also a companion to Whispering Herbs Healing Cards, also by Evelyn Mulders.
Essence of Sound - Hard Covered - out of print
$15
Starting bid
Energy Medicine is the medicine of the future and sound has been predicted to be the healing modality of the 21st century. This book “The Essence of Sound” blends both of these predictions to offer the reader a unique understanding of how Energy Medicine has the potential to enhance health, vitality and personal growth.The sole purpose of this book is to help the reader take the mystery out of understanding the three-dimensional aspects of the energy body and bring awareness to the healing potential of nature’s resources through the use of vibrational remedies. Some have claimed this book to be an encyclopedia of Energy Medicine.
Essence of Sound - Coil binding
$15
Starting bid
The Essence of Sound is one of the most comprehensive guides to the body's energy systems available today. A remarkable yet easy-to-use guidebook for healers and anyone interested in enhancing their own health and wellness, award-winning author and energy healer Evelyn Mulders teaches you to use sounds, herbs, crystals, gemstones, aromas, colors and affirmations to orchestrate the energies of your meridians, chakras, and aura into a beautiful symphony.The Essence of Sound integrates the body's complex energy systems into an encyclopedic guide we can all easily understand and use. Energy Medicine is the medicine of the future and sound has been predicted to be the healing modality of the 21st century. This book offers the reader a unique understanding of how Energy Medicine has the potential to enhance health, vitality and personal growth. The sole purpose of this book is to help the reader take the mystery out of understanding the three-dimensional aspects of the energy body and bring awareness to the healing potential of nature s resources through the use of vibrational remedies.
Collection of Touch for Health Manuals
$150
Starting bid
4 editions of Touch for Health Manuals from Dr. John Thie.
1973/1979/19871994/
FOUNTAIN OF YOUTH - Dr. John Thie - volume 1 and 2
$20
Starting bid
A continuation of the philosophical discussion on life, spirit and the physical aspects of attaining good health. Dr. John C. Thie continued sharing his desire to be young and healthy through his text and knowledge gained from the 1930's till his passing at age 90.
WESTERN HERBS FOR EASTERN MERIDIANS TEACHER'S WORKSHOP PKG
$80
Starting bid
Western Herbs for Eastern Meridians Manual 225 pages, full color book.
Western Herbs Workshop Booklet – 40 pages, black and white booklet
Instructional DVD
Retail Price $425.00
Herbal Meridian Chart
Herbal Chakra Chart
Herbal Affirmation Chart
Powerpoint DVD – invaluable
Western Herbs Workshop Booklet on DVD to reprint as many as you need, when you need them or use it on electronic readers – invaluable
Advertising poster PDF
Postcard handouts PDF
Private tutorial with Evelyn Mulders
Teacher’s 40% discount on web orders for printed Western Herbal manuals and charts.
IKC certificates available
NEW LIFE NATURAL MEDICINE SHELDON DEAL
$20
Starting bid
"Among the topics covered are an array of subjects ranging from prevention of disease, to polarity in the body, to mental aspects of healing. Gathered here is an immense amount of information relating to good health and sound methods of achieving it!" This is an exceptional book and read.
ON - LINE SOUND ESSENCE MERIDIAN WORKSHOP
$50
Starting bid
The Three Dimensions of Sound Essence Energy Medicine Chart; Downloadable PDF 7 Meridian Attribute Charts; Downloadable PDF 7 Meridian Couple Characteristic Charts; Downloadable PDF 7 Meridian Question Charts; Downloadable PDF 14 Meridian Personalities Charts; Downloadable PDF Meridian Affirmation Chart; Downloadable PDF Meridian Energy Evaluating Fan Chart; Downloadable PDF Five Element Theory Chart; Downloadable PDF Meridian Tracing Wheel Chart; Downloadable PDF Meridian Vitalizers Product Guide; Downloadable PDF Meridian Vitalizers Questionnaire; Downloadable PDF At-A-Glance Meridian Tracing Chart; Downloadable PDF Element Reference Chart; Downloadable PDF. Regular price $397.00
ON - LINE SOUND ESSENCE CHAKRA WORKSHOP
$50
Starting bid
The Three Dimensions of Sound Essence Energy Medicine Chart; Chakra Question Charts; Downloadable PDF Chakra Affirmation Chart; Downloadable PDF Chakra Energy Evaluating Fan Chart; Downloadable PDF Chakra Balancers Product Guide; Downloadable PDF Chakra Balancers Questionnaire. Regular price $397.00
ON - LINE SOUND ESSENCE AURIC FIELD WORKSHOP
$50
Starting bid
The Three Dimensions of Sound Essence Energy Medicine Chart; Aura Question Charts; Downloadable PDF Aura Affirmation Chart; Downloadable PDF Aura Energy Evaluating Fan Chart; Downloadable PDF Aura Harmonizers Product Guide; Downloadable PDF Aura Harmonizers Questionnaire. Regular price $397.00
ON - LINE SOUND ESSENCE TORIC FIELD WORKSHOP
$50
Starting bid
The Three Dimensions of Sound Essence Energy Medicine Chart; Heart Tones Question Charts; Downloadable PDF Heart Tones Affirmation Chart; Downloadable PDF Heart Tones Energy Evaluating Fan Chart; Downloadable PDF Heart Tones Product Guide. Regular price $397.00
ON - LINE SOUND ESSENCE ARCHANGEL WORKSHOP
$50
Starting bid
The Three Dimensions of Sound Essence Energy Medicine Chart; Archangel Question Charts; Downloadable PDF Archangel Affirmation Chart; Downloadable PDF Archangel Energy Evaluating Fan Chart; Downloadable PDF Archangel Blessings Balancers Product Guide. Regular price $397.00
MERIDIAN VITALIZERS - 7 60 ML BOTTLES
$50
Starting bid
Homeopathy carries the signature of an herb, which the body’s physiological system can recognize and use to keep the “chi’ flowing through the meridian channels. The vibration of sound offers the meridians etheric interface potential for harmony.
Everything in the universe is in a state of vibration, including us. Life is sound and sound brings life to the earth, which is why using the power of sound energy is one of the simplest and powerful methods to balance the body.
All seven element couple in the Meridian Collection, packaged in user-friendly cardboard box.
Balancing the meridians, balances the whole body, both the physically and etherically.
The meridians are the most physical of the three energy systems and are linked to the nerve pathways that feed every organ and gland of the body.
Regular price $180.00
CHAKRA BALANCERS Kit I- 7 60 ML BOTTLES
$50
Starting bid
All seven whole notes in the Chakra Collection I, packaged in a user-friendly cardboard box.
Chakras support us on the emotional level. They connect the meridians, physical aspect of ourselves to the auric field band, the spiritual aspect of ourselves. Balance your emotions with the Chakra system. Regular price $180.00
CHAKRA BALANCERS Kit II - 7 60 ML BOTTLES
$50
Starting bid
All seven whole notes in the Chakra Collection I, packaged in a user-friendly cardboard box.
Chakras support us on the emotional level. They connect the meridians, physical aspect of ourselves to the auric field band, the spiritual aspect of ourselves. Balance your emotions with the Chakra system. Regular price $180.00
AURA HARMONIZERS - 7 60 ML BOTTLES
$50
Starting bid
All seven auric field remedies supporting each bannd of the auric field, packaged in a sturdy user friendly cardboard box.
Aura is life. It is the energy that animates our physical body. The auric field exists in different layers sometimes referred to as harmonics because of the color fields they emit. Each layer of the auric field is a body just as real and alive as the physical body. Each layer is a mini world with its own sense of purpose. The magic of the auric field is in how these mini worlds intertwine and dance with one another. These layers interconnect with one another determining our experience with our physical reality. Regular price $180.00
HEART TONES - 7 60 ML BOTTLES
$50
Starting bid
Heart Tones; the fourth dimensional link. These remedies support the 4th Dimension, bridging our three dimensional Self to the fifth dimension of Archangels.
Heart Tones are created with Alchemy crystal bowls, Jewelled water, Fairy Essences from Ireland and Flower Essences from England and Canada. The purpose of Heart Tones Sound Essence Vibrational Remedies is to open the heart to let the light shine up to the pineal gland to help shift consciousness.
They are the next step after the Meridians Vitalizers, Chakra Balancers and Aura Harmonizers because they set up the **Heart** to receive the ultimate vibration of the Archangel Blessings. Regular price $180.00
ARCHANGEL BLESSINGS - 7 60 ML BOTTLES
$50
Starting bid
Sound Essence™Archangel Blessings are subtle energy remedies created by blending a specific meridian tone with a specific chakra tone devoted to each Archangel to initiate the activation of archangel energy for attuning to spiritual awareness and guidance. Sound Essence Archangel Blessings essences are charged with the information imprint of chosen crystals and gemstones, homeopathy, color, sacred geometry, ancient symbology, and positive word vibrations. Adding aroma completes the formulation. Regular price $180.00
BUSINESS CODE BREAKER - BUSINESS IN A BOX
$1,200
Starting bid
Everything you need to run in-person or virtual Business Code Breaker sessions.
Training
Business Code Breaker System
Community Support
Essence - 42 each 60 ml bottles
and display stand
Beautiful full colour reference book
regular Price $2, 797.00
