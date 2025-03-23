CanBeWell's Silent Auction March 2025

If your mission is to assist your clients to feel good and able to move with greater ease as well as achieve greater physical performance, then this online program provides a system that is fast to learn and easy to offer anywhere. Especially if you or your clients have hit a plateau in that journey.
No pre-requisites.
Endless live support.
After studying this program you will be able to offer clients a unique experience that provides solutions for preventing, reducing or eliminating pain; increasing physical function; and increasing vitality to them without any equipment or exercise.
Clients of this service experience changes in minutes rather than weeks.
**Successful completion of practical and written exams leads to a trademark-use license to market yourself as a Muscle Tuner® Specialist.**
Copy and paste this URL into your browser for more information:
https://www.muscletuners.ca/muscle-tuner-specialist-program
Regular Price: $2,497 CAD
Tuning With Surrogates Program
$200
Starting bid
This Online Pre-Recorded Program Supports You In Taking Your Clientele to the Next Level.
Expand this key TFH® tool to work with countless internal muscles and tissues. Provide customized corrections for pelvic floor, spine, eyes, valves, TMJ and much more.
Radically magnify your muscle testing library plus gain a proprietary corrective method you can apply to any tissues of the body.
Allow the client's own body wisdom to guide you in exquisitely customizing their sessions.
**This Program has been designed for Muscle Tuner® Specialists and those who already have solid manual muscle testing ability such as Touch for Health® and are looking to extend their skills, deepen their knowledge and add effective new techniques to their tool kits.**
Copy and paste this URL into your browser for more information: https://www.muscletuners.ca/tuning-with-surrogates
Regular Price: $397 CAD
Fine Tuning Program
$200
Starting bid
Expand your TFH® knowledge.
Learn more muscle tests for the torso, elbows, wrists, hands, fingers, hips knees and toes.
You will be able to tap into the wisdom of the client's own body as it guides you to providing the exact correction, in the right place, in the right order of priority.
The value of the proprietary corrective process is priceless.
This Program has been designed for Muscle Tuner® Specialists and those who already have solid manual muscle testing ability and are looking to extend their skills, deepen their knowledge and add effective new techniques to their tool kits.
Copy and paste this URL into your browser for more information: https://www.muscletuners.ca/fine-tuning
Regular Price: $397 CAD
Tuning Reactives and Beyond
$40
Starting bid
Refresh yourself with this key TFH® method. Reduce the 'rules', speed up the process, then expand your expertise by working with reactive energy structures & fields.
This is a crown jewel technique to master for long-lasting and sometimes magical results!
This workshop is intended for people who have completed at least Touch for Health® Level 3 or those who have purchased our Muscle Tuner® Specialist program who would like to extend this important skill into subtle dimensions.
Copy and paste this URL into your browser for more information: https://www.muscletuners.ca/tuning-reactives-and-beyond
Regular Price: $109 CAD
Tuning Gaits
$125
Starting bid
If you wish to identify yourself as someone who gives long lasting results, this program will be a unique contribution to your skillset and is invaluable for all body workers, wellness providers, therapists. No prerequisites.
This approach is a convenient and easy way to increase coordination, balance and strength while reducing recurrence of pain for your clients (and yourself).
While this can be a stand-alone service in your practice, the process is can also be utilized as a finishing technique for any type of body-work or physical therapy session.. This program contributes significantly to the Integration of your sessions, so that your clients maintain gains made in your work with them.
Copy and paste this URL into your browser for more information: https://www.muscletuners.ca/tuning-gaits
Regular Price: $297 CAD
Body Tuning for Wellness Masterclass
$20
Starting bid
This is an Introduction to Muscle Tuning™ Masterclass.
Wellness providers or individuals wishing an introduction to bioenergetic healing as a new career who attend this one-hour experiential workshop will discover how easy it is to:
engage the parasympathetic nervous system for greater and faster response to bodywork
(ie: massage, physio, chiropractic...) and it's perfect for fitness trainers too!
- Tune up eight postural muscles for greater strength and ease of movement
- Stimulate integration of primary neuro-muscular pathways
- Address some chronic muscle pain or limited range of motion challenges.
If you already practice muscle testing in-person and wish to watch this class as a model of how to take your work into the virtual world, you will be able to replicate this approach with your own networks!
Copy and paste this URL into your browser for more information: https://www.muscletuners.ca/btw-masterclass
Regular Price: $50 CAD
Tune Up Tips That Work - Six Week Program
$100
Starting bid
Anyone wishing to overcome discomfort and increase vitality is welcome!
Six weeks of live small group coaching will reveal priceless bioenergetic wellness approaches that can reset body systems. Utilize physical and subtle energetic methods that contribute to resolving the discomfort you have been living with. The goal is to empower you with information and practical skills you can use forever for yourself and your loved ones.
Each week you will experience several powerful methods to practice and get questions answered.
If you already offer in-person bioenergetic sessions, this program can act as a template for running your own online programs.
Copy and paste this URL into your browser for more information: https://www.muscletuners.ca/tune-up-tips
Regular Price: $197 CAD
Four Deluxe Business Code Breaker Sessions
$400
Starting bid
Exquisitely customized sessions to discover and clear energy blockages in 7 pillars of your business which are linked to 370+ different aspects and 900 emotions.
Includes assessments of social media and website content.
Regular price: $1200 CAD
Four Regular Business Code Breaker Sessions
$260
Starting bid
Exquisitely customized sessions to discover and clear energy blockages in 7 pillars of your business which are linked to 370+ different aspects and 900 emotions.
Regular Price $800 CAD
Four Customized BioEnergetic Sessions or Mentoring
$260
Starting bid
Four meetings with Denise Cambiotti - BioEnergetic Wellness Professional. Mix and match as you desire.
** Coaching, review of material, or refinement of your skillset relating to Touch for Health, Muscle Tuning, Stress Indicator Point System, Applied Physiology, Brain Formatting.
** Customized bioenergetic wellness sessions that may include forms of frequency healing and any of the fields of study Denise has completed.
Regular price: $800 CAD
Solex Frequency Healing Bundle
$100
Starting bid
Distance Frequency Healing.
Twice a week for four weeks:
* Vitals Scan & Frequency Optimization
* Comprehensive Scan & Frequency Optimization
* Inner Voice Scan & customized binaural beats.
Regular Price: $300 CAD
A Revolutionary Way of Thinking (book) by Dr. Charles Krebs
$25
Starting bid
A Revolutionary Way of Thinking by Dr. Charles Krebs is a fascinating account of how his near fatal accident led to the development of a very successful Kinesiology based approach to reintegrating brain function. This book is a well grounded publication covering in detail the history and development of Kinesiology as well as updated neuroanatomy and physiology as it relates to brain function that is very relevant to the Kinesiology field.
New. Includes shipping.
Regular Price: $45 CAD
Allergies & Candida by Steven Rochlitz
$20
Starting bid
Third edition.
Much information on Candida and Allergies.
Learn how to overcome fatigue, overweight, high blood pressure, emotional stress, arthritis and hypoglycaemia.
Discusses food addictions, allergy and alcoholism. Chemicals, germs, viruses, vitamins and energies.
Well-illustrated book. Learn to accurately muscle test for sensitivities to foods and supplements. Energy Balancing approach and protocols.
Like new. Includes shipping.
Regular Price: out of print
Quantum-Touch The Power to Heal
$15
Starting bid
This system represents a major breakthrough in the art of hands-on healing. A dimension of power in your work that heretofore has not seemed possible.
Special breathing and body focusing techniques to raise your energy level that you can see postural corrections spontaneously occur, inflammation and pain reduce, and accelerate healing.
2002.
Like new. Includes shipping.
Regular Price: $30 CAD
The Brain the Changes Itself by Norman Doidge, M.D.
$12
Starting bid
The new science called "neuroplasticity" is overthrowing the centuries-old notion that the human brain is immutable. In this revolutionary look at the brain, psychiatrist and psychoanalyst Norman Doidge, M.D., provides an introduction to both the brilliant scientists championing neuroplasticity and the people whose lives they've transformed. From stroke patients learning to speak again to the remarkable case of a woman born with half a brain that rewired itself to work as a whole, The Brain That Changes Itself will permanently alter the way we look at our brains, human nature, and human potential.
Like new. Includes Shipping.
Regular Price: $24 CAD
Touch for Health 42 muscles test chart - Standing
$10
Starting bid
This chart depicts the Touch for Health 42 muscle tests done standing.
Donated by Helga Petersen, TFH Instructor from Canada who created this helpful chart.
Regular price $20 CAD
Touch for Health 42 muscles test chart - Laying Down
$10
Starting bid
This chart depicts the Touch for Health 42 muscle tests done laying down.
Donated by Helga Petersen, TFH Instructor from Canada who created this helpful chart.
Regular price $20 CAD
