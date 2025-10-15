Can*Con 2026

525 Legget Dr

Kanata, ON K2K 3G4, Canada

Can*Con 2026 Virtual + Live Double Feature
CA$95
Early Bird Special! Buy your 2026 Can*Con ticket during 2025's con for a special rate. Includes Can*Con Virtual on Saturday, April 18 AND Can*Con Live on October 16-18, 2026.

VIRTUAL - Early Bird
CA$35
Can*Con Virtual 2026 will be held on Saturday, April 18, 2026.

VIRTUAL - Regular Price
CA$45
Can*Con Virtual 2026 will be held on Saturday, April 18, 2026.

LIVE - EARLY BIRD - Full Weekend - Adult
CA$85
Can*Con Live 2026 will be held from Friday, October 16 to Sunday, October 18, 2026, at the Brookstreet Hotel, in Ottawa.

On-Site price will be $100.

LIVE - EARLY BIRD - Full Weekend - Post-Secondary Student
CA$35
Can*Con Live 2026 will be held from Friday, October 16 to Sunday, October 18, 2026, at the Brookstreet Hotel, in Ottawa.

LIVE - EARLY BIRD - Full Weekend - High School Student
CA$20
Can*Con Live 2026 will be held from Friday, October 16 to Sunday, October 18, 2026, at the Brookstreet Hotel, in Ottawa.

LIVE - Full Weekend - Adult - Regular Pre-Reg
CA$95
Can*Con Live 2026 will be held from Friday, October 16 to Sunday, October 18, 2026, at the Brookstreet Hotel, in Ottawa.

On-Site price will be $100.

LIVE - Full Weekend - Post-Secondary Student - Regular Price
CA$45
Can*Con Live 2026 will be held from Friday, October 16 to Sunday, October 18, 2026, at the Brookstreet Hotel, in Ottawa.

LIVE - Full Weekend - High School Student - Regular Price
CA$25
Can*Con Live 2026 will be held from Friday, October 16 to Sunday, October 18, 2026, at the Brookstreet Hotel, in Ottawa.

LIVE - Adult - Friday Only
CA$30
Can*Con Live 2026 at the Brookstreet Hotel, in Ottawa, for Friday, October 16 only.

LIVE - Adult - Saturday Only
CA$55
Can*Con Live 2026 at the Brookstreet Hotel, in Ottawa, for Saturday, October 17 only.

LIVE - Adult - Sunday Only
CA$40
Can*Con Live 2026 at the Brookstreet Hotel, in Ottawa, for Sunday, October 18 only.

LIVE - Post-Secondary Student - Friday Only
CA$10
Can*Con Live 2026 at the Brookstreet Hotel, in Ottawa, for Friday, October 16 only.

LIVE - Post-Secondary Student - Saturday Only
CA$25
Can*Con Live 2026 at the Brookstreet Hotel, in Ottawa, for Saturday, October 17 only.

LIVE - Post-Secondary Student - Sunday Only
CA$15
Can*Con Live 2026 at the Brookstreet Hotel, in Ottawa, for Sunday, October 18 only.

LIVE - High School Student - Friday Only
free
Can*Con Live 2026 at the Brookstreet Hotel, in Ottawa, for Friday, October 16 only.

LIVE - High School Student - Saturday Only
CA$20
Can*Con Live 2026 at the Brookstreet Hotel, in Ottawa, for Saturday, October 17 only.

LIVE - High School Student - Sunday Only
CA$25
Can*Con Live 2026 at the Brookstreet Hotel, in Ottawa, for Sunday, October 18 only.

