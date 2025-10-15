Can*Con 2026

Early Bird Special! Buy your 2026 Can*Con ticket during 2025's con for a special rate. Includes Can*Con Virtual on Saturday, April 18 AND Can*Con Live on October 16-18, 2026.
Can*Con Virtual 2026 will be held on Saturday, April 18, 2026.
Can*Con Virtual 2026 will be held on Saturday, April 18, 2026.
Can*Con Live 2026 will be held from Friday, October 16 to Sunday, October 18, 2026, at the Brookstreet Hotel, in Ottawa.
On-Site price will be $100.
Can*Con Live 2026 will be held from Friday, October 16 to Sunday, October 18, 2026, at the Brookstreet Hotel, in Ottawa.
Can*Con Live 2026 will be held from Friday, October 16 to Sunday, October 18, 2026, at the Brookstreet Hotel, in Ottawa.
Can*Con Live 2026 will be held from Friday, October 16 to Sunday, October 18, 2026, at the Brookstreet Hotel, in Ottawa.
On-Site price will be $100.
Can*Con Live 2026 will be held from Friday, October 16 to Sunday, October 18, 2026, at the Brookstreet Hotel, in Ottawa.
Can*Con Live 2026 will be held from Friday, October 16 to Sunday, October 18, 2026, at the Brookstreet Hotel, in Ottawa.
Can*Con Live 2026 at the Brookstreet Hotel, in Ottawa, for Friday, October 16 only.
Can*Con Live 2026 at the Brookstreet Hotel, in Ottawa, for Saturday, October 17 only.
Can*Con Live 2026 at the Brookstreet Hotel, in Ottawa, for Sunday, October 18 only.
Can*Con Live 2026 at the Brookstreet Hotel, in Ottawa, for Friday, October 16 only.
Can*Con Live 2026 at the Brookstreet Hotel, in Ottawa, for Saturday, October 17 only.
Can*Con Live 2026 at the Brookstreet Hotel, in Ottawa, for Sunday, October 18 only.
Can*Con Live 2026 at the Brookstreet Hotel, in Ottawa, for Friday, October 16 only.
Can*Con Live 2026 at the Brookstreet Hotel, in Ottawa, for Saturday, October 17 only.
Can*Con Live 2026 at the Brookstreet Hotel, in Ottawa, for Sunday, October 18 only.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing