Candles for Kids 2025!

Cozy scent of fresh baked cinnamon rolls with brown sugar, cinnamon , butter and warm dough. It’s a comforting bakery treat
A spicy fragrance oil that awakens the senses with its warm and comforting aroma. Not exactly as pictured.
One of our most popular scents. Rich and distinct notes of fig blend beautifully with cypress boughs and balsam. Cypress needles, Grecian fig and cedar bark. Not just a Christmas favorite. 10 oz. paraffin candle handcrafted and poured in St Thomas, Ontario.
Irresistible aroma of freshly baked gingerbread cookies. Not exactly as shown.
Sure to muster up fond memories of holidays past, this nostalgic scent boasts notes of green mistletoe, spruce and winter woods infused with raspberry, clove and wintry musk.
Zesty Lemon and Orange Zest spark the senses at the top, while Red Berries and Winter Geranium create a mesmerizing blend in the heart. Anchored by Balsam Fir and Cedramber, this scent offers a warm, grounding embrace
For the candy cane lovers!
This cool and invigorating blend captures the crispness of the season, combining the woody notes of cedar and white oak with the delicate touch of frosted lavender. The fragrance is further enriched with the aromatic hints of fir needle and bergamot, creating a refreshing and revitalizing experience. Let the scent transport you to a serene winter landscape, where snow-covered trees and the soothing aroma of sage create a sense of tranquility and natural beauty.
Celebrate the joy of the season with our Spiced Cranberry fragrance oil. Experience the vibrant and festive aroma of juicy cranberries and ripe raspberries, heightened with a captivating blend of cinnamon, clove, and nutmeg. The scent evokes a sense of warmth and cheer, filling the air with the delightful essence of holiday gatherings and merriment.
A mix of cherry and a hint of cedar wood shavings.
Our popular in season pumpkin, toasted cinnamon, allspice and vanilla caramel whip. A year round scent now.
A 2 Dogs Candle take on the popular campfire, smells just like a campfire minus the ash.
Not exactly as pictured
Orange zest and Italian cypress create a vibrant opening while orris, violet leave, clove and water Lily weave a tapestry of natures hidden treasures base notes of cedar wood, creamy Sandalwood, for needles, amber and sheer musk evoke the serenity of ancient forests.
