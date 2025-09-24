Candles for Kids 2025!

Cinnamon Bun item
Cinnamon Bun
CA$16

Cozy scent of fresh baked cinnamon rolls with brown sugar, cinnamon , butter and warm dough. It’s a comforting bakery treat

Mulled Cider item
Mulled Cider
CA$16

A spicy fragrance oil that awakens the senses with its warm and comforting aroma. Not exactly as pictured.

Cyprus Fig item
Cyprus Fig
CA$16

One of our most popular scents. Rich and distinct notes of fig blend beautifully with cypress boughs and balsam. Cypress needles, Grecian fig and cedar bark. Not just a Christmas favorite. 10 oz. paraffin candle handcrafted and poured in St Thomas, Ontario.

Ginger Shortbread item
Ginger Shortbread
CA$16

Irresistible aroma of freshly baked gingerbread cookies. Not exactly as shown.

Holly and Ivy item
Holly and Ivy
CA$16

Sure to muster up fond memories of holidays past, this nostalgic scent boasts notes of green mistletoe, spruce and winter woods infused with raspberry, clove and wintry musk.

Naughty N' Nice item
Naughty N' Nice
CA$16

Zesty Lemon and Orange Zest spark the senses at the top, while Red Berries and Winter Geranium create a mesmerizing blend in the heart. Anchored by Balsam Fir and Cedramber, this scent offers a warm, grounding embrace

Peppermint item
Peppermint
CA$16

For the candy cane lovers!

Snow Oak and Sage item
Snow Oak and Sage
CA$16

This cool and invigorating blend captures the crispness of the season, combining the woody notes of cedar and white oak with the delicate touch of frosted lavender. The fragrance is further enriched with the aromatic hints of fir needle and bergamot, creating a refreshing and revitalizing experience. Let the scent transport you to a serene winter landscape, where snow-covered trees and the soothing aroma of sage create a sense of tranquility and natural beauty.

Spiced Cranberry item
Spiced Cranberry
CA$16

Celebrate the joy of the season with our Spiced Cranberry fragrance oil. Experience the vibrant and festive aroma of juicy cranberries and ripe raspberries, heightened with a captivating blend of cinnamon, clove, and nutmeg. The scent evokes a sense of warmth and cheer, filling the air with the delightful essence of holiday gatherings and merriment.

Santa's Cherry Pipe item
Santa's Cherry Pipe
CA$16

A mix of cherry and a hint of cedar wood shavings.


Harvest Jubilee item
Harvest Jubilee
CA$16

Our popular in season pumpkin, toasted cinnamon, allspice and vanilla caramel whip. A year round scent now.

Kawartha Calm item
Kawartha Calm
CA$16

A 2 Dogs Candle take on the popular campfire, smells just like a campfire minus the ash.

Not exactly as pictured

Cedar Bark & Spice item
Cedar Bark & Spice
CA$16

Orange zest and Italian cypress create a vibrant opening while orris, violet leave, clove and water Lily weave a tapestry of natures hidden treasures base notes of cedar wood, creamy Sandalwood, for needles, amber and sheer musk evoke the serenity of ancient forests.

1 Pack Melts, Cinnamon Bun - 6 cubes item
1 Pack Melts, Cinnamon Bun - 6 cubes
CA$6

Choose from any of the fragrances we have available for our Holiday candle selection. Melts are not as pictured.

1 Pack Melts, Mulled Cider - 6 cubes item
1 Pack Melts, Mulled Cider - 6 cubes
CA$6

1 Pack Melts, Cyprus Fig - 6 cubes item
1 Pack Melts, Cyprus Fig - 6 cubes
CA$6

1 Pack Melts, Gingerbread Shortbread - 6 cubes item
1 Pack Melts, Gingerbread Shortbread - 6 cubes
CA$6

1 Pack Melts, Holly & Ivy - 6 cubes item
1 Pack Melts, Holly & Ivy - 6 cubes
CA$6

1 Pack Melts, Naughty & Nice - 6 cubes item
1 Pack Melts, Naughty & Nice - 6 cubes
CA$6

1 Pack Melts, Peppermint - 6 cubes item
1 Pack Melts, Peppermint - 6 cubes
CA$6

1 Pack Melts, Snow & Sage - 6 cubes item
1 Pack Melts, Snow & Sage - 6 cubes
CA$6

1 Pack Melts, Spiced Cranberry - 6 cubes item
1 Pack Melts, Spiced Cranberry - 6 cubes
CA$6

1 Pack Melts, Santa's Cherry Pipe - 6 cubes item
1 Pack Melts, Santa's Cherry Pipe - 6 cubes
CA$6

Choose from any of the fragrances we have available for our Holiday candle selection. Melts are not as pictured.
1 Pack Melts, Harvest Jubilee - 6 cubes item
1 Pack Melts, Harvest Jubilee - 6 cubes
CA$6

Choose from any of the fragrances we have available for our Holiday candle selection. Melts are not as pictured.
1 Pack Melts, Kawartha Calm - 6 cubes item
1 Pack Melts, Kawartha Calm - 6 cubes
CA$6

Choose from any of the fragrances we have available for our Holiday candle selection. Melts are not as pictured.
1 Pack Melts, Cedar Bark & Spice - 6 cubes item
1 Pack Melts, Cedar Bark & Spice - 6 cubes
CA$6

Choose from any of the fragrances we have available for our Holiday candle selection. Melts are not as pictured.
