eventClosed

Cannoli for a Cause

Mixed Box of Cookies item
Mixed Box of Cookies
CA$25
Boxes include a mix of Chocolate Chip, Oatmeal Raisin and Salted Caramel Toffee!
Mixed Box of Mini Cannoli item
Mixed Box of Mini Cannoli
CA$25
Box includes Chocolate, Vanilla (white chocolate drizzle), Strawberry

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing