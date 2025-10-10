Cannonball 2026 - Blast from The Past!

Hosted by
About this event
Ticket includes a 3 course dinner and open bar access to alcoholic drinks. Please note you must be above the legal drinking age (19+). IDs will be checked upon entry.
Ticket includes 3 course dinner and soft drinks, refreshments etc at bar.
Ticket DOES NOT INCLUDE DINNER, ONLY DRINKS. Open bar access to alcoholic drinks. Please note you must be above the legal drinking age (19+). IDs will be checked upon entry.
If you purchase a drinking only ticket you are only permitted to check-in after dinner (10pm).Alternatively, you may be seated at a drinking-only table if you check in after cocktail hour. Please plan your transportation accordingly.
