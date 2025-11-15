Hosted by

University of Toronto Engineering Society

About this event

Cannonball 2026 - Blast from The Past! - BUS TICKETS (Departure and Return Tickets Sold Separately)

201 Guildwood Pkwy

Scarborough, ON M1E 1P5, Canada

Sanford Fleming TO Venue - 4:30PM
$7.50

If you have not signed your bus waiver on the form. You must arrive at Sanford Fleming at 4:10 PM to sign the bus waiver.


From: Sanford Fleming

To: The Guild Inn Estate

Sanford Fleming TO Venue - 5:00PM
$7.50

If you have not signed your bus waiver on the form. You must arrive at Sanford Fleming at 4:40PM to sign the bus waiver.


From: Sanford Fleming

To: The Guild Inn Estate

Sanford Fleming TO Venue - 5:30PM
$7.50

If you have not signed your bus waiver on the form. You must arrive at Sanford Fleming at 5:10PM to sign the bus waiver.


From: Sanford Fleming

To: The Guild Inn Estate

Venue TO Sanford Fleming - 11:30PM
$7.50

If you have not signed your bus waiver on the form. You must be at the check-in table at 11:10PM to sign the bus waiver.


From: The Guild Inn Estate

To: Sanford Fleming

Venue TO Sanford Fleming - 11:45PM
$7.50

If you have not signed your bus waiver on the form. You must be at the check-in table at 11:25PM to sign the bus waiver.


From: The Guild Inn Estate

To: Sanford Fleming

Venue TO Sanford Fleming - 12:00AM
$7.50

If you have not signed your bus waiver on the form. You must be at the check-in table at 11:40PM to sign the bus waiver.


From: The Guild Inn Estate

To: Sanford Fleming

Venue TO Sanford Fleming - 12:15AM
$7.50

If you have not signed your bus waiver on the form. You must be at the check-in table at 11:55PM to sign the bus waiver.


From: The Guild Inn Estate

To: Sanford Fleming

Venue TO Sanford Fleming - 12:30AM
$7.50

If you have not signed your bus waiver on the form. You must be at the check-in table at 12:10AM to sign the bus waiver.


From: The Guild Inn Estate

To: Sanford Fleming

Venue TO Sanford Fleming - 12:45AM
$7.50

If you have not signed your bus waiver on the form. You must be at the check-in table at 12:25AM to sign the bus waiver.


From: The Guild Inn Estate

To: Sanford Fleming

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!