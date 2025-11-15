Cannonball 2026 - Blast from The Past! - BUS TICKETS (Departure and Return Tickets Sold Separately)

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If you have not signed your bus waiver on the form. You must arrive at Sanford Fleming at 4:10 PM to sign the bus waiver.
From: Sanford Fleming
To: The Guild Inn Estate
If you have not signed your bus waiver on the form. You must arrive at Sanford Fleming at 4:40PM to sign the bus waiver.
From: Sanford Fleming
To: The Guild Inn Estate
If you have not signed your bus waiver on the form. You must arrive at Sanford Fleming at 5:10PM to sign the bus waiver.
From: Sanford Fleming
To: The Guild Inn Estate
If you have not signed your bus waiver on the form. You must be at the check-in table at 11:10PM to sign the bus waiver.
From: The Guild Inn Estate
To: Sanford Fleming
If you have not signed your bus waiver on the form. You must be at the check-in table at 11:25PM to sign the bus waiver.
From: The Guild Inn Estate
To: Sanford Fleming
If you have not signed your bus waiver on the form. You must be at the check-in table at 11:40PM to sign the bus waiver.
From: The Guild Inn Estate
To: Sanford Fleming
If you have not signed your bus waiver on the form. You must be at the check-in table at 11:55PM to sign the bus waiver.
From: The Guild Inn Estate
To: Sanford Fleming
If you have not signed your bus waiver on the form. You must be at the check-in table at 12:10AM to sign the bus waiver.
From: The Guild Inn Estate
To: Sanford Fleming
If you have not signed your bus waiver on the form. You must be at the check-in table at 12:25AM to sign the bus waiver.
From: The Guild Inn Estate
To: Sanford Fleming
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