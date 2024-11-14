Canoe Wild 2024 Silent Auction

Gunas and the Halibut by Norman Tait (1941–2016) | Silkscreen Print, 1980 | 13.5x9 inches, signed by artist, labeled and numbered | This piece symbolizes the Nisg̱a’a Tlingit people's deep cultural connection to fishing through the story of Gunas, who was swallowed by a giant halibut near Cape Fox. When the halibut was cut open, Gunas was found dead, and they mourned his loss with a dirge song. This work of art honours this tale, highlighting the halibut’s symbolic debt to the clan and the deep ties between the family and the fish in their cultural heritage. Generously donated by Lucinda Turner's (1958-2022) three children: Katrina/Kate, Austin, and Sarah. Bidding starts at $550.
Gunas and the Halibut by Norman Tait (1941–2016) | Silkscreen Print, 1980 | 13.5x9 inches, signed by artist, labeled and numbered | This piece symbolizes the Nisg̱a’a Tlingit people's deep cultural connection to fishing through the story of Gunas, who was swallowed by a giant halibut near Cape Fox. When the halibut was cut open, Gunas was found dead, and they mourned his loss with a dirge song. This work of art honours this tale, highlighting the halibut’s symbolic debt to the clan and the deep ties between the family and the fish in their cultural heritage. Generously donated by Lucinda Turner's (1958-2022) three children: Katrina/Kate, Austin, and Sarah. Bidding starts at $550.
Killer Whale by Norman Tait
CA$450
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Killer Whale by Norman Tait (1941–2016) | Silkscreen Print, 1981 | 12.5x10.5 inches, labeled | Killer Whale symbolically represents the protection of those who travel away from home. A strong and protective creature, killer whales also represent family, longevity, harmony, community, and protection. Generously donated by Lucinda Turner's (1958-2022) three children: Katrina/Kate, Austin, and Sarah. Bidding starts at $450.
Killer Whale by Norman Tait (1941–2016) | Silkscreen Print, 1981 | 12.5x10.5 inches, labeled | Killer Whale symbolically represents the protection of those who travel away from home. A strong and protective creature, killer whales also represent family, longevity, harmony, community, and protection. Generously donated by Lucinda Turner's (1958-2022) three children: Katrina/Kate, Austin, and Sarah. Bidding starts at $450.
Storyteller by Norman Tait
CA$350
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Storyteller by Norman Tait (1941–2016) | Silkscreen Print, 1979 | 12x9 inches, signed by artist | Tait's uncle, Rufus Watts, rekindled his connection to his Nisg̱a’a heritage later in life and set out to find someone worthy of carrying on the tradition. He chose his nephew, Tait, to preserve and share these stories, which inspired this piece. Generously donated by Lucinda Turner's (1958-2022) three children: Katrina/Kate, Austin, and Sarah. Bidding starts at $350.
Storyteller by Norman Tait (1941–2016) | Silkscreen Print, 1979 | 12x9 inches, signed by artist | Tait's uncle, Rufus Watts, rekindled his connection to his Nisg̱a’a heritage later in life and set out to find someone worthy of carrying on the tradition. He chose his nephew, Tait, to preserve and share these stories, which inspired this piece. Generously donated by Lucinda Turner's (1958-2022) three children: Katrina/Kate, Austin, and Sarah. Bidding starts at $350.
Locus by Alex Marks
CA$800
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Locus by Alex Marks | Oil on arches paper 54x32 inches | Locus explores the concept of place, both physical and psychological, and the ways in which our environments shape our identities and experiences. In his work, Alex seeks to examine how individuals navigate and relate to the spaces they inhabit‒whether they are familiar or comforting, or familiar and alienating. “Locus” is not just about the literal space we occupy, but also the internal landscapes that define our sense of belonging, connection, and displacement. Valued at $2800. Generously donated by the artist. Bidding starts at $800.
Locus by Alex Marks | Oil on arches paper 54x32 inches | Locus explores the concept of place, both physical and psychological, and the ways in which our environments shape our identities and experiences. In his work, Alex seeks to examine how individuals navigate and relate to the spaces they inhabit‒whether they are familiar or comforting, or familiar and alienating. “Locus” is not just about the literal space we occupy, but also the internal landscapes that define our sense of belonging, connection, and displacement. Valued at $2800. Generously donated by the artist. Bidding starts at $800.
Charging, Radiation, Another Night Out by Alex Marks
CA$400
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Charging, Radiation, Another Night Out by Alex Marks | Oil on arches paper 30x22 inches | On her night out, she gracefully navigates through the electric flow of her surroundings, undeterred by the risks. Valued at $920. Generously donated by the artist. Bidding starts at $400.
Charging, Radiation, Another Night Out by Alex Marks | Oil on arches paper 30x22 inches | On her night out, she gracefully navigates through the electric flow of her surroundings, undeterred by the risks. Valued at $920. Generously donated by the artist. Bidding starts at $400.
A Late Lunch on the Grass by Alex Marks
CA$400
auctionV2.input.startingBid
A Late Lunch on the Grass by Alex Marks | Oil on arches paper 22x30 inches | As the sun begins its descent, casting a warm golden hue across the sky, everyday life subtly transforms into a moment of shared serenity and reflection. Valued at $920. Generously donated by the artist. Bidding starts at $400.
A Late Lunch on the Grass by Alex Marks | Oil on arches paper 22x30 inches | As the sun begins its descent, casting a warm golden hue across the sky, everyday life subtly transforms into a moment of shared serenity and reflection. Valued at $920. Generously donated by the artist. Bidding starts at $400.