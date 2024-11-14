Canoe Wild 2024 Silent Auction

Locus by Alex Marks | Oil on arches paper 54x32 inches | Locus explores the concept of place, both physical and psychological, and the ways in which our environments shape our identities and experiences. In his work, Alex seeks to examine how individuals navigate and relate to the spaces they inhabit‒whether they are familiar or comforting, or familiar and alienating. “Locus” is not just about the literal space we occupy, but also the internal landscapes that define our sense of belonging, connection, and displacement. Valued at $2800. Generously donated by the artist. Bidding starts at $800.

