Canoe Wild 2025 Silent Auction

A gorgeous cream-colored sea duck set in a cast resin, created in exacting detail by carver Jett Brunet. Ducks Unlimited cloisonne style medallion inlaid in the felt-covered bottom.
Measures 16” x 8” x 8”
3D antique metal sign featuring the Ducks Unlimited vintage logo. A must-have for nature enthusiasts and collectors. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, this sign will enhance any space. Measures 27.5” x 31.5” x 1.5
The Ducks Unlimited crest logo is printed on a burnt tin plate with a black outer frame which includes hanging hardware. A beautiful focal point in your home or office. Measures 32.5” x 1.5” x 39.5”
Ducks Unlimited vintage logo prominently featured on the front and inside door. Resembles a vintage gas can which holds a bottle of your favorite spirit and includes four glasses with etched duck head logos. Measures 13.5” x 18.5” x 6.25”.
A handsome statement piece worthy of display, yet durable for use in the field. Features antler crown handle, 420 stainless blade with a DU logo cutout and extensive file work on the finger guard. Includes black walnut stand with DU logo and leather sheath. Measures 12” in length.
Escape to the serenity of the Caledon Mountain Trout Club for an afternoon of guided fly fishing and professional instruction, cocktails, and dinner at this historic private retreat. A rare opportunity for four (4) guests to experience one of Ontario's most exclusive sporting clubs. Valued at $2,000. Generously donated by The Caledon Mountain Trout Club.
A benchmark vintage from one of Port’s most iconic producers. The 2000 Taylor Fladgate Vintage Port is richly concentrated and impeccably structured, offering notes of blackberry, cassis, fig, dark chocolate, and spice wrapped in velvety tannins. Now entering its prime drinking window, this celebrated bottle balances power and elegance, with decades of aging potential still ahead. A remarkable addition for collectors and a show-stopping bottle for any special occasion. Rated 96 Points. Valued at $230. Generously donated by Tom Davidson Jr.
A standout vintage from one of Pauillac’s most esteemed Fifth Growth estates. This 2008 Château Pontet-Canet showcases remarkable depth, purity, and balance, with layers of blackcurrant, graphite, violets, and refined tannins that have matured beautifully over time. Widely celebrated by critics, this is a collector-worthy bottle that promises an exceptional tasting experience now or over the next decade. A rare opportunity for any wine enthusiast or cellar curator. Rated 96 Points. Valued at $230. Generously donated by Tom Davidson Jr.
Enhance your golf game with this unique bag, designed for the avid walking golfer and co-branded with Sun Mountain for quality assurance. Custom bag features vintage camo design with DU duck head logo liner and orange accents. Includes four-slot club insert, padded straps and ultra-lightweight, durable carbon fiber legs. Weighs under 3lbs.
This limited-edition release celebrates Joe Montana’s iconic Super Bowl XXIV touchdown. Featuring exclusive Montana artwork, a 49ers overstrip, and his signature, Blend 273 pays tribute to his 273 career touchdown passes—making this a must-have for collectors and 49er fans alike.
Crafted from a three-grain mash bill and aged in Napa Valley red wine and Cognac barrels with toasted oak staves, this award-winning whiskey offers layered notes of fruit, spice, and berries. Smooth, versatile, and crowd-pleasing, it’s equally enjoyable neat or in cocktails.
Includes a commemorative iron-on patch and a scannable link to an exclusive message from Joe Montana and his signature cocktail, The Golden Joe. Generously donated by Kent Browne.
A rare and beautifully crafted hardcover decoy "bible" chronicling over 100 Quebec decoy artisan carvers. Filled with rich stories and exceptional photography, this coveted volume captures the artistry, heritage, and craftsmanship behind generations of hand-carved decoys.
Never commercially published, this limited-edition book is a treasured find for collectors and anyone who appreciates craftsmanship and a window into the past. Valued at $250. Generously donated by Alex Ocsai.
A crisp, easy-drinking lager brewed in support of Ducks Unlimited Canada. Light in alcohol (4%) and colour but full of flavour, Decoy offers a gentle malty sweetness with a clean, refreshing finish. 24 cans. Generously donated by Spearhead Brewing.
