Canoe Wild 2025 Silent Auction

This limited-edition release celebrates Joe Montana’s iconic Super Bowl XXIV touchdown. Featuring exclusive Montana artwork, a 49ers overstrip, and his signature, Blend 273 pays tribute to his 273 career touchdown passes—making this a must-have for collectors and 49er fans alike.

Crafted from a three-grain mash bill and aged in Napa Valley red wine and Cognac barrels with toasted oak staves, this award-winning whiskey offers layered notes of fruit, spice, and berries. Smooth, versatile, and crowd-pleasing, it’s equally enjoyable neat or in cocktails.





Includes a commemorative iron-on patch and a scannable link to an exclusive message from Joe Montana and his signature cocktail, The Golden Joe. Generously donated by Kent Browne.