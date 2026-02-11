Canopy Cares Inclusivity Carnival 2026

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Please note: After clicking select, you will be prompted to answer a few questions. After that you will notice an option to donate to this ticketing platform - please know that there is no obligation to donate and you may select "Other" and enter $0.
This is an eligible passport expense. Please note: If you are purchasing this ticket and would like your support worker to join you at the event, this ticket covers their entry as well. After clicking select, you will be prompted to answer a few questions. After that you will notice an option to donate to this ticketing platform - please know that there is no obligation to donate and you may select "Other" and enter $0.
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