Chamber Choir Silent Auction

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Robertson-Wesley United Church 10209 123 St NW, Edmonton, AB T5N 1N3, Canada
Starting bid
Create a gourmet charcuterie or snack board with these goodies from the Italian Centre. Delicioso!
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Value: $100
Starting bid
Learn a few vocal techniques in a 1-hour voice lesson with Heather Johnson, founding artistic director of Cantilon Choirs and conductor of Chamber Choir and Belle Canto.
Recognized for her ability to inspire, she seeks to create an atmosphere in which every singer may experience the joy of choral music and understand the importance of their own individual role in the creative process. Heather studied at the University of Alberta (M.Mus., choral conducting; B.Ed. secondary music education), the Kodály Pedagogical Intézet in Kecskemét, Hungary (Kodály Diploma) and the University of Lethbridge (B.Mus, piano performance). In great demand as a choral clinician, adjudicator, lecturer and guest conductor, Heather also maintains an active voice and piano studio.
Note: Winner will be contacted by Heather after the auction concludes.
Value: $75
Starting bid
*Need to update $ amounts*
Discover all that the city of Edmonton has to offer with this local attractions package!
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Value: $150
Starting bid
Bring on summer! This variety of newly released, premium mixed cocktails will pair perfectly with your first BBQ of the season.
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Value: $110
Starting bid
Win a custom cake made by two of Canada's finest bakers!
Liam Harrap and Chris Koo, alumni from The Great Canadian Baking Show (Season 3), will consult with you to design and make a custom occasion cake of your choosing! (No wedding cakes, please. Sample photos shown for inspiration.)
Note: Winner will be contacted by Liam and Chris after the auction concludes.
Value: $120
Starting bid
Do you have a child that LOVES to sing, and wants to learn more? If so, this is the gift for you!
Known to Cantilon as either Ms. Sherry --or Joey's Mum — this gal has been a part of a choir since she was 4 years old!
Originally from London Ontario, Sherry is a graduate of the University of Western Ontario. She has performed as a soloist with orchestras and in musical theatre throughout Canada, and toured internationally as a featured singer in Riverdance – The Show. Sherry also performed with the Broadway company of Riverdance, at the Gershwin Theatre for more than a year.
Sherry is a certified teacher and examiner with the Royal Conservatory of Music (piano and voice), and has been teaching music and voice for more than thirty years. She currently maintains a busy home studio with aspiring musicians of all ages, and is the pianist for Riverbend United Church in Edmonton.
Includes: A total of 2 hours of instructional time (either 4 x 30-min lessons or 2 x 1-hr lessons depending on age)
Note: Winner will be contacted by Sherry after the auction concludes.
Value: $120
Starting bid
Win two (2) tickets to join the FILMharmonique Orchestra and Cantilon’s Chamber and Children's Choirs for a thrilling journey back to Middle-earth and experience ACADEMY AWARD®-winning Composer Howard Shore’s epic score performed live to the motion picture in HD.
Duration: 3h20 including intermission
Date: September 12, 2026 at 1 pm
Location: Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, Edmonton
Note: Tickets will be held at Will Call for the winner on the date of the concert.
Value: $400
Starting bid
If you’ve ever wanted to learn to play piano, now’s the time to start with lessons from Sherry Steele!
Originally from London Ontario, Sherry is a graduate of the University of Western Ontario. She has performed as a soloist with orchestras and in musical theatre throughout Canada, and toured internationally as a featured singer in Riverdance – The Show. Sherry also performed with the Broadway company of Riverdance, at the Gershwin Theatre for more than a year.
Sherry is a certified teacher and examiner with the Royal Conservatory of Music (piano and voice), and has been teaching music and voice for more than thirty years. She currently maintains a busy home studio with aspiring musicians of all ages, and is the pianist for Riverbend United Church in Edmonton.
Includes: A total of 2 hours of instructional time (either 4 x 30-min lessons or 2 x 1-hr lessons depending on age)
Note: Winner will be contacted by Sherry after the auction concludes.
Value: $120
Starting bid
Win a custom-made ribbon skirt in your choice of colour scheme and sizing, handmade by Genevieve Olivier. (sample photos shown)
Ribbon skirts are significant, handmade Indigenous garments worn by women and girls, representing resilience, strength, and pride in identity. Originating from the blending of European trade ribbons with traditional Indigenous attire in the late 17th to early 18th century, they symbolize a sacred connection to the earth and Motherhood. People of all backgrounds who identify as women are invited to wear these skirts with pride.
Note: The winner will be contacted by Genevieve after the auction concludes.
Value: $150
Starting bid
Complete your collection of Cantilon swag with these branded items, including some resurrected from the vault!
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Value: $175
Starting bid
Built for the practicing musician, the full size DD44S dreadnought acoustic guitar uses a high quality laminated spruce top, Australian Blackwood fingerboard, okuman neck, sapele back and sides to create a guitar that delivers outstanding tone and playability. The DD44S comes with a custom gig bag for protection and is equipped with quality D'Addario strings. (Black in colour)
Value: $180
Starting bid
Whether you crave an early morning cup o’ joe or afternoon tea and biscuits, this collection has you covered! Locally sourced and roasted coffee beans and a variety of loose and bagged teas are complemented by sweet treats and accessories.
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Value: $200
Starting bid
Choose your own family fun adventure with these games, gift cards, and snacks!
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Value: $200
Starting bid
**Need to get description from Sherry and add images**
Value: $265
Starting bid
Enjoy two (2) season subscriptions for 2026-27 to Edmonton Opera!
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Value: $383
Starting bid
Whether you like red, white, or rosé, this collection of 6 wines allows you to discover a new favourite. Enjoy with Purdy’s chocolates or pick up your favourite cheese or charcuterie from the Italian Centre.
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Value: $240
Starting bid
Get in touch with your inner artist by hosting a Pour Painting Party for up to six adults or young adults, with Andrea Daly as your guide! Andrea is a St. Albert artist with 30+ years of teaching experience from elementary to university aged students.
Each participant will complete two abstract pour paintings. The "experience" will take about 75-90 minutes, so it can be part of a ladies night, a birthday gathering or a "sip & paint" experience.
No art experience is necessary - just a willingness to get messy and have some fun! (sample photos shown)
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Note: The winner will be contacted by Andrea after the auction concludes, to plan the event.
Value: $250
Starting bid
*Need different pictures*
You take care of everyone around you every day. With this package, take care of yourself and enjoy a therapeutic massage from Divine Health and a gift set of Aveda products!
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Value: $315.00
Starting bid
Win a performance by the West End Hot Club for your party or reception!
The West End Hot Club is a collective of musicians brought together by clarinetist Don Ross to play the music loved by Django Reinhardt in Paris in the 30s and 40s. It includes gypsy jazz, jazz standards and originals.
Includes: Up to three (3) hours of jazz for clarinet, guitar and bass from Don Ross and friends.
Note: Winner will be contacted by Don Ross after the auction concludes.
Value: $600
Starting bid
Own your commute! The Single Speed / Fixed Gear Solé Bicycle collection is best suited for the daily commuter. This fast, stylish, and light-weight bicycle is tailored for speed and efficiency, with Solé’s quickest and most responsive handling.
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Value: $650
Starting bid
Enjoy a private cooking class for you and 3 of your friends with internationally renowned Chef Doreen Prei!
Chef Prei worked across Europe in Michelin Star restaurants and for The Gordon Ramsay Restaurant, before coming to Edmonton. Here, she worked at the Fairmont Hotel MacDonald, Art Gallery of Alberta and Edmonton Petroleum Club, and has competed in various cooking competitions across the country.
She is currently the Culinary Director at Glenora Park Retirement Living in Edmonton, where she shares her passion for cooking by teaching residents simple yet flavourful recipes.
Note: Winner will be contacted by Chef Prei after the auction concludes.
Value: $800
Starting bid
Stock up on these newly released premium mixed cocktails for those hot summer days!
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Value: $110
Starting bid
Get in touch with your inner beer connoisseur with a tour and tasting event at the Blindman Brewery and some great swag!
Blindman Brewing is a multiple-award winning craft brewery based in the heart of Canada’s barley heartland. Brewing out of Lacombe, Alberta, using the highest quality ingredients and leading-edge production techniques, Blindman believes in creating innovative, flavourful beers.
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Value: $200
Starting bid
**Need to get description from Sherry and add photos**
Value: $265
Starting bid
Choir parents – we see you! For all the rushed dinners, the driving, the sore throats and the headaches from carpool karaoke… this basket will give you the essentials you need to survive the drives to rehearsal, keep juggling life and still maintain your sanity!
Includes:
Value: $300
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