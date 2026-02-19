Hosted by

Cantilon Choral Society

About this event

Chamber Choir Silent Auction

Pick-up location

Robertson-Wesley United Church 10209 123 St NW, Edmonton, AB T5N 1N3, Canada

Italian Centre Gift Basket item
Italian Centre Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

Create a gourmet charcuterie or snack board with these goodies from the Italian Centre. Delicioso!


Includes:

  • Crackers, antipasto, artichokes, almonds, cheese, tuna, olives, cookies

Value: $100

Adult Voice Lesson item
Adult Voice Lesson item
Adult Voice Lesson
$35

Starting bid

Learn a few vocal techniques in a 1-hour voice lesson with Heather Johnson, founding artistic director of Cantilon Choirs and conductor of Chamber Choir and Belle Canto.


Recognized for her ability to inspire, she seeks to create an atmosphere in which every singer may experience the joy of choral music and understand the importance of their own individual role in the creative process. Heather studied at the University of Alberta (M.Mus., choral conducting; B.Ed. secondary music education), the Kodály Pedagogical Intézet in Kecskemét, Hungary (Kodály Diploma) and the University of Lethbridge (B.Mus, piano performance). In great demand as a choral clinician, adjudicator, lecturer and guest conductor, Heather also maintains an active voice and piano studio.


Note: Winner will be contacted by Heather after the auction concludes.


Value: $75

Edmonton Attractions Package item
Edmonton Attractions Package item
Edmonton Attractions Package item
Edmonton Attractions Package
$1

Starting bid

*Need to update $ amounts*


Discover all that the city of Edmonton has to offer with this local attractions package!


Includes:

  • Royal Alberta Museum Family Pass (expires Mar 31, 2027)
  • Fort Edmonton Pass
  • A $50 gift certificate to Spotlight Cabaret


Value: $150

Patio Party Pack #1 item
Patio Party Pack #1 item
Patio Party Pack #1 item
Patio Party Pack #1
$55

Starting bid

Bring on summer! This variety of newly released, premium mixed cocktails will pair perfectly with your first BBQ of the season.

 

Includes:

  • 2 x 6-packs of Hoop tea
  • 3 x 4-packs of Cutwater – 1 lemon drop martini, 1 vodka mule, 1 tequila paloma
  • 1 x 6-pack Nutrl vodka sodas in raspberry lemon
  • Patio tumblers and ice cube mold

 

Value: $110

Custom Cake from The Great Canadian Baking Show Alumni item
Custom Cake from The Great Canadian Baking Show Alumni item
Custom Cake from The Great Canadian Baking Show Alumni item
Custom Cake from The Great Canadian Baking Show Alumni
$60

Starting bid

Win a custom cake made by two of Canada's finest bakers!


Liam Harrap and Chris Koo, alumni from The Great Canadian Baking Show (Season 3), will consult with you to design and make a custom occasion cake of your choosing! (No wedding cakes, please. Sample photos shown for inspiration.)


Note: Winner will be contacted by Liam and Chris after the auction concludes.


Value: $120

Children's Voice Lessons item
Children's Voice Lessons
$60

Starting bid

Do you have a child that LOVES to sing, and wants to learn more? If so, this is the gift for you!


Known to Cantilon as either Ms. Sherry --or Joey's Mum — this gal has been a part of a choir since she was 4 years old!


Originally from London Ontario, Sherry is a graduate of the University of Western Ontario. She has performed as a soloist with orchestras and in musical theatre throughout Canada, and toured internationally as a featured singer in Riverdance – The Show. Sherry also performed with the Broadway company of Riverdance, at the Gershwin Theatre for more than a year.


Sherry is a certified teacher and examiner with the Royal Conservatory of Music (piano and voice), and has been teaching music and voice for more than thirty years. She currently maintains a busy home studio with aspiring musicians of all ages, and is the pianist for Riverbend United Church in Edmonton.


Includes: A total of 2 hours of instructional time (either 4 x 30-min lessons or 2 x 1-hr lessons depending on age)


Note: Winner will be contacted by Sherry after the auction concludes.


Value: $120

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers in Concert item
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers in Concert item
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers in Concert
$200

Starting bid

Win two (2) tickets to join the FILMharmonique Orchestra and Cantilon’s Chamber and Children's Choirs for a thrilling journey back to Middle-earth and experience ACADEMY AWARD®-winning Composer Howard Shore’s epic score performed live to the motion picture in HD.


Duration: 3h20 including intermission

Date: September 12, 2026 at 1 pm

Location: Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, Edmonton


Note: Tickets will be held at Will Call for the winner on the date of the concert.


Value: $400

Beginner Piano Lessons item
Beginner Piano Lessons
$60

Starting bid

If you’ve ever wanted to learn to play piano, now’s the time to start with lessons from Sherry Steele!


Originally from London Ontario, Sherry is a graduate of the University of Western Ontario. She has performed as a soloist with orchestras and in musical theatre throughout Canada, and toured internationally as a featured singer in Riverdance – The Show. Sherry also performed with the Broadway company of Riverdance, at the Gershwin Theatre for more than a year.


Sherry is a certified teacher and examiner with the Royal Conservatory of Music (piano and voice), and has been teaching music and voice for more than thirty years. She currently maintains a busy home studio with aspiring musicians of all ages, and is the pianist for Riverbend United Church in Edmonton.


Includes: A total of 2 hours of instructional time (either 4 x 30-min lessons or 2 x 1-hr lessons depending on age)


Note: Winner will be contacted by Sherry after the auction concludes.


Value: $120

Custom Ribbon Skirt item
Custom Ribbon Skirt item
Custom Ribbon Skirt item
Custom Ribbon Skirt
$75

Starting bid

Win a custom-made ribbon skirt in your choice of colour scheme and sizing, handmade by Genevieve Olivier. (sample photos shown)


Ribbon skirts are significant, handmade Indigenous garments worn by women and girls, representing resilience, strength, and pride in identity. Originating from the blending of European trade ribbons with traditional Indigenous attire in the late 17th to early 18th century, they symbolize a sacred connection to the earth and Motherhood. People of all backgrounds who identify as women are invited to wear these skirts with pride.


Note: The winner will be contacted by Genevieve after the auction concludes.


Value: $150

Cantilon Swag Bag item
Cantilon Swag Bag
$90

Starting bid

Complete your collection of Cantilon swag with these branded items, including some resurrected from the vault!


Includes:

  • Choir bag
  • Water bottle
  • Hoodie (size large, colour heather blue)
  • Ceramic mug
  • Clara's Lullaby CD (recorded by Belle Canto)
  • Chamber Choir Christmas CD
  • Recipe book “Harmony in the Kitchen”

Value: $175

Denver Acoustic Guitar item
Denver Acoustic Guitar item
Denver Acoustic Guitar item
Denver Acoustic Guitar
$90

Starting bid

Built for the practicing musician, the full size DD44S dreadnought acoustic guitar uses a high quality laminated spruce top, Australian Blackwood fingerboard, okuman neck, sapele back and sides to create a guitar that delivers outstanding tone and playability. The DD44S comes with a custom gig bag for protection and is equipped with quality D'Addario strings. (Black in colour)


Value: $180

Coffee & Tea Basket item
Coffee & Tea Basket item
Coffee & Tea Basket item
Coffee & Tea Basket
$100

Starting bid

Whether you crave an early morning cup o’ joe or afternoon tea and biscuits, this collection has you covered! Locally sourced and roasted coffee beans and a variety of loose and bagged teas are complemented by sweet treats and accessories.


Includes:

  • 3 x 1 lb bags of whole bean coffee
  • 3 boxes of tea - Tazo Chai, Tazo Mint, and M21 Lavender Lemonade
  • Ceramic mug, milk frother, pitcher and reusable straws
  • Selection of biscotti and chocolates

Value: $200

Family Fun Pack item
Family Fun Pack item
Family Fun Pack item
Family Fun Pack
$100

Starting bid

Choose your own family fun adventure with these games, gift cards, and snacks!


Includes:

  • 3 family friendly games
  • A 2-pack deck of cards with dice
  • $25 gift card to Indigo
  • $25 gift card to Cineplex
  • Gourmet popcorn gift set
  • San Pellegrino and Nutrl sodas

Value: $200

Edmonton Symphony Orchestra presents Harry Potter (Pkg #1)
$135

Starting bid

**Need to get description from Sherry and add images**




Value: $265

Edmonton Opera Subscriptions 2026-27 Season item
Edmonton Opera Subscriptions 2026-27 Season item
Edmonton Opera Subscriptions 2026-27 Season item
Edmonton Opera Subscriptions 2026-27 Season
$190

Starting bid

Enjoy two (2) season subscriptions for 2026-27 to Edmonton Opera!


Includes:

  • Rossini's The Barber of Seville
  • Rumbold Vocal Prize Grand Finale
  • Mozart's The Magic Flute
  • the chance to add-on an exciting seasonal offering: Opera al Fresco

Value: $383

Wine Lovers Basket item
Wine Lovers Basket item
Wine Lovers Basket item
Wine Lovers Basket
$120

Starting bid

Whether you like red, white, or rosé, this collection of 6 wines allows you to discover a new favourite. Enjoy with Purdy’s chocolates or pick up your favourite cheese or charcuterie from the Italian Centre.


Includes:

  • 6 bottles of wine: 2 red, 1 white, 1 rosé, 1 prosecco, 1 sparkling cider
  • Wine chiller bucket
  • Purdy's assorted chocolates
  • $25 gift card to the Italian Centre


Value: $240

Pour Painting Party item
Pour Painting Party item
Pour Painting Party item
Pour Painting Party
$125

Starting bid

Get in touch with your inner artist by hosting a Pour Painting Party for up to six adults or young adults, with Andrea Daly as your guide! Andrea is a St. Albert artist with 30+ years of teaching experience from elementary to university aged students.


Each participant will complete two abstract pour paintings. The "experience" will take about 75-90 minutes, so it can be part of a ladies night, a birthday gathering or a "sip & paint" experience.


No art experience is necessary - just a willingness to get messy and have some fun! (sample photos shown)


Includes:

  • Twelve canvasses
  • All painting supplies needed to complete the painting projects
  • The winner will provide a large table space for painting and a flat surface where 12 paintings can be left to dry for 48 hours

Note: The winner will be contacted by Andrea after the auction concludes, to plan the event.


Value: $250

Wellness Package item
Wellness Package
$160

Starting bid

*Need different pictures*


You take care of everyone around you every day. With this package, take care of yourself and enjoy a therapeutic massage from Divine Health and a gift set of Aveda products!


Includes:

  • 1-hour therapeutic massage from RMT Becca Pati at Divine Health in St. Albert
  • Aveda botanical repair bond-building flash treatment (150 ml)
  • Aveda botanical kinetics hydrating water gel crème (50 ml)
  • Aveda foot relief moisturizing crème (40 ml)
  • Hiveology raw honey

Value: $315.00

Jazz Performance by the West End Hot Club item
Jazz Performance by the West End Hot Club
$200

Starting bid

Win a performance by the West End Hot Club for your party or reception!


The West End Hot Club is a collective of musicians brought together by clarinetist Don Ross to play the music loved by Django Reinhardt in Paris in the 30s and 40s. It includes gypsy jazz, jazz standards and originals.


Includes: Up to three (3) hours of jazz for clarinet, guitar and bass from Don Ross and friends.


Note: Winner will be contacted by Don Ross after the auction concludes.


Value: $600

Solé Bicycle item
Solé Bicycle item
Solé Bicycle item
Solé Bicycle
$325

Starting bid

Own your commute! The Single Speed / Fixed Gear Solé Bicycle collection is best suited for the daily commuter. This fast, stylish, and light-weight bicycle is tailored for speed and efficiency, with Solé’s quickest and most responsive handling.


Includes:

  • 52 cm (20 inch) model – ideal for someone 5’6” to 5’9” in height
  • Back tire can be reversed to create a fixed gear bicycle
  • Colour - The Overthrow (black), with special edition Goose Island branding
  • Black cross-body courier style laptop bag included from Kingston Ross Pasnak

Value: $650

Cooking Class with Chef Doreen Prei item
Cooking Class with Chef Doreen Prei
$400

Starting bid

Enjoy a private cooking class for you and 3 of your friends with internationally renowned Chef Doreen Prei!


Chef Prei worked across Europe in Michelin Star restaurants and for The Gordon Ramsay Restaurant, before coming to Edmonton. Here, she worked at the Fairmont Hotel MacDonald, Art Gallery of Alberta and Edmonton Petroleum Club, and has competed in various cooking competitions across the country.


She is currently the Culinary Director at Glenora Park Retirement Living in Edmonton, where she shares her passion for cooking by teaching residents simple yet flavourful recipes.


Note: Winner will be contacted by Chef Prei after the auction concludes.


Value: $800

Patio Party Pack #2 item
Patio Party Pack #2 item
Patio Party Pack #2
$55

Starting bid

Stock up on these newly released premium mixed cocktails for those hot summer days!

 

Includes:

  • 2 x 6-packs of Hoop tea
  • 3 x 4-packs of Cutwater – 1 lemon drop martini, 1 vodka mule, 1 tequila paloma
  • 1 x 6-pack Nutrl vodka sodas in green apple
  • Patio tumblers and ice cube mold 

Value: $110

Blindman Brewing Basket item
Blindman Brewing Basket item
Blindman Brewing Basket item
Blindman Brewing Basket
$100

Starting bid

Get in touch with your inner beer connoisseur with a tour and tasting event at the Blindman Brewery and some great swag!


Blindman Brewing is a multiple-award winning craft brewery based in the heart of Canada’s barley heartland. Brewing out of Lacombe, Alberta, using the highest quality ingredients and leading-edge production techniques, Blindman believes in creating innovative, flavourful beers.


Includes:

  • A tour and tasting voucher for up to 10 people at Blindman's brewery, complete with flights of beer for each person
  • Branded Blindman hoodie sweatshirt (size M) and hat
  • 8 cans of sparkling hop water (non-alcoholic)

Value: $200

Edmonton Symphony Orchestra presents Harry Potter (Pkg #2)
$135

Starting bid

**Need to get description from Sherry and add photos**


Value: $265

Choir Parent Survival Kit item
Choir Parent Survival Kit item
Choir Parent Survival Kit item
Choir Parent Survival Kit
$150

Starting bid

Choir parents – we see you! For all the rushed dinners, the driving, the sore throats and the headaches from carpool karaoke… this basket will give you the essentials you need to survive the drives to rehearsal, keep juggling life and still maintain your sanity!


Includes:

  • 1-hour massage gift certificate with Jacqueline Chalifoux at Therapeutic Massage Centre 82 in Edmonton
  • Milwaukee Packout 12 oz insulated mug, key ring and bit set
  • $25 Esso gift card
  • $25 Skip the Dishes gift card
  • $25 President’s Choice grocery gift card
  • $20 Coffee Bureau gift card
  • Gift set from The Body Shop
  • Lindt Gold Edition chocolates
  • Advil, Jamieson vitamins, ear plugs, and throat lozenges

Value: $300

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