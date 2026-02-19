Chamber Choir Silent Auction

Learn a few vocal techniques in a 1-hour voice lesson with Heather Johnson, founding artistic director of Cantilon Choirs and conductor of Chamber Choir and Belle Canto.





Recognized for her ability to inspire, she seeks to create an atmosphere in which every singer may experience the joy of choral music and understand the importance of their own individual role in the creative process. Heather studied at the University of Alberta (M.Mus., choral conducting; B.Ed. secondary music education), the Kodály Pedagogical Intézet in Kecskemét, Hungary (Kodály Diploma) and the University of Lethbridge (B.Mus, piano performance). In great demand as a choral clinician, adjudicator, lecturer and guest conductor, Heather also maintains an active voice and piano studio.





Note: Winner will be contacted by Heather after the auction concludes.





Value: $75