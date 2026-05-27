CanU Canada

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CanU Canada

About this event

CanU Imagine Stories Gala 2026

85 Israel Asper Wy

Winnipeg, MB R3C 0L5, Canada

General Admission
$250

Sponsorship opportunities available.

Note: Zeffy contribution is optional and can be changed to $0 at checkout.

Flight School Sponsorship
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Includes 10 Gala tickets, PLUS:

Reserved premier sponsorship table

Named recognition tied to the alumni who speak and perform

Premier title placement on signage and program during the event

Premier logo placement on website

Media release mention

Social media mentions

The Fleet Sponsorship
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Includes 10 Gala tickets, PLUS:

Premier title placement on signage and program during the event

Logo placement on website

Social media mentions

Media release mention

The Distance Sponsorship
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Includes 10 Gala tickets, PLUS:

Logo placement on signage and program during the event

Logo on placement on website

Social media mention

The Launch Sponsorship
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Includes 10 Gala tickets, PLUS:

Logo placement on signage and program during the event

Logo placement on website

Social media mention

The Design Sponsorship
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Includes 5 tickets, PLUS:

Logo placement on signage and program during the event

Logo on website

Logo on event program

Social media mention

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