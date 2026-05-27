CanU Imagine Stories Gala 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Sponsorship opportunities available.
Note: Zeffy contribution is optional and can be changed to $0 at checkout.
Includes 10 Gala tickets, PLUS:
Reserved premier sponsorship table
Named recognition tied to the alumni who speak and perform
Premier title placement on signage and program during the event
Premier logo placement on website
Media release mention
Social media mentions
Includes 10 Gala tickets, PLUS:
Premier title placement on signage and program during the event
Logo placement on website
Social media mentions
Media release mention
Includes 10 Gala tickets, PLUS:
Logo placement on signage and program during the event
Logo on placement on website
Social media mention
Includes 10 Gala tickets, PLUS:
Logo placement on signage and program during the event
Logo placement on website
Social media mention
Includes 5 tickets, PLUS:
Logo placement on signage and program during the event
Logo on website
Logo on event program
Social media mention
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!