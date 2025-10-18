eventClosed

Canucks Day Auction (October 18, 2025)

1 Tunks Ln, Middlesex Centre, ON N0L 1R0, Canada

McDavid Jersey item
McDavid Jersey
CA$75

size: men's XL

Guerrero Jr. Jersey item
Guerrero Jr. Jersey
CA$75

size: adult medium

5 tickets to Hockey Hall of Fame item
5 tickets to Hockey Hall of Fame
CA$50

expiry date: 2026/07/31

Tavares Jersey item
Tavares Jersey
CA$75

size: men's XL

CCM Jetspeed FT8 Pro Hockey Stick item
CCM Jetspeed FT8 Pro Hockey Stick
CA$250

Thank you to London Sports Excellence for this donation!

-comes with the receipt, so you can make an exchange of equal value at LSE

Leafs vs. Penguins (2 tickets) item
Leafs vs. Penguins (2 tickets)
CA$200

Thank you to London Sports Excellence for this donation!-Leafs vs. Penguins

-November 3, 2025

-Section 304, Row 1, Seats 9 & 10

4 London Knights Tickets item
4 London Knights Tickets
CA$50

Thank you to The Hockey Studio for this donation!

-4 tickets to a regular season game of your choice

-Section 317, Row E, Seats 5-8



2 London Knights Tickets item
2 London Knights Tickets
CA$25

Thank you to Centric Engineering for this donation!

-2 tickets to a regular season game of your choice

-Section 116, Row M, Seats 5 & 6

2 London Knights Tickets item
2 London Knights Tickets
CA$25

Thank you to Centric Engineering for this donation!

-2 tickets to a regular season game of your choice

-Section 116, Row Q, Seats 17 & 18


4 London Knights TIckets item
4 London Knights TIckets
CA$50

Thank you to Pacer Building Components for this donation!

-London Knights vs. Kitchener Rangers

-Wed. Dec. 3, 2025

-Section 107, Row J, Seat 13-16

Global Warranty Package item
Global Warranty Package
CA$50

Thank you to Global Warranty (John Adzija) for this donation!

-cooler bag

-Callaway golf shirt (XXL)
-Antigua golf shirt (XXL)

-Devon & Jones 1/4 zip (L)

-toque
-hat

-note pad

TILT Hockey Stick item
TILT Hockey Stick
CA$100

Thank you to TILT Hockey for this donation!

-stick of your choice from TILT


Nintendo Switch Mario Game and Joy Cons item
Nintendo Switch Mario Game and Joy Cons
CA$50

Thank you to Boulevard Kings for this donation!

TaylorMade Golf Bag item
TaylorMade Golf Bag
CA$100

Thank you to CIBC for this donation!

TILT package item
TILT package
CA$50

Thank you to TILT Hockey for this donation!

-bag, toque, insulated cup, etc.

