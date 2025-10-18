Canucks Day Auction (October 18, 2025)

1 Tunks Ln, Middlesex Centre, ON N0L 1R0, Canada
auctionV2.input.startingBid
size: men's XL
auctionV2.input.startingBid
size: adult medium
auctionV2.input.startingBid
expiry date: 2026/07/31
auctionV2.input.startingBid
size: men's XL
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Thank you to London Sports Excellence for this donation!
-comes with the receipt, so you can make an exchange of equal value at LSE
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Thank you to London Sports Excellence for this donation!-Leafs vs. Penguins
-November 3, 2025
-Section 304, Row 1, Seats 9 & 10
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Thank you to The Hockey Studio for this donation!
-4 tickets to a regular season game of your choice
-Section 317, Row E, Seats 5-8
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Thank you to Centric Engineering for this donation!
-2 tickets to a regular season game of your choice
-Section 116, Row M, Seats 5 & 6
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Thank you to Centric Engineering for this donation!
-2 tickets to a regular season game of your choice
-Section 116, Row Q, Seats 17 & 18
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Thank you to Pacer Building Components for this donation!
-London Knights vs. Kitchener Rangers
-Wed. Dec. 3, 2025
-Section 107, Row J, Seat 13-16
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Thank you to Global Warranty (John Adzija) for this donation!
-cooler bag
-Callaway golf shirt (XXL)
-Antigua golf shirt (XXL)
-Devon & Jones 1/4 zip (L)
-toque
-hat
-note pad
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Thank you to TILT Hockey for this donation!
-stick of your choice from TILT
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Thank you to Boulevard Kings for this donation!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Thank you to CIBC for this donation!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Thank you to TILT Hockey for this donation!
-bag, toque, insulated cup, etc.
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing