Cape Random Trust Inc.'s Shop

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A powerful novel set in early 19th-century Newfoundland, Random Passage follows a young woman’s struggle to survive, belong, and endure in an isolated outport community. The story that inspired the acclaimed television miniseries and the Random Passage site.
A haunting and intimate novel about love, resilience, and longing, Waiting for Time explores the inner lives of women shaped by Newfoundland’s landscape and traditions. A timeless story of patience, strength, and emotional survival.
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