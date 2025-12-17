Cape Random Trust Inc.

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Cape Random Trust Inc.

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Cape Random Trust Inc.'s Shop

Random Passage by Bernice Morgan item
Random Passage by Bernice Morgan
$23

A powerful novel set in early 19th-century Newfoundland, Random Passage follows a young woman’s struggle to survive, belong, and endure in an isolated outport community. The story that inspired the acclaimed television miniseries and the Random Passage site.

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Waiting for Time by Bernice Morgan item
Waiting for Time by Bernice Morgan
$23

A haunting and intimate novel about love, resilience, and longing, Waiting for Time explores the inner lives of women shaped by Newfoundland’s landscape and traditions. A timeless story of patience, strength, and emotional survival.

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Traditional NL Patchwork Quilt item
Traditional NL Patchwork Quilt
$172.50
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Picnic basket item
Picnic basket
$230
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