Car Show Volunteers

751 BC-97B

Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4P7, Canada

Tent Set -Up FRIDAY AUGUST 8TH!
free

Tent Set-up, grills, stations ect starting at 10 am

KITCHEN HELP AUGUST 9TH
free

Help our kitchen prep for the next day. This is a 9:30 am start.

Parking 7:15 am to 11:15 am
free

Help with parking as cars are brought into the village.

Gate 7:15 am to 11:15 am
free

Sell tickets at the gate.

Gate 11am to 2 pm
free

Sell tickets at the gate.

Car registration 7:15 am to 10:30 am
free

Register Cars for the show!

Parking Volunteer 11:00 am to 3 pm
free

Help control the traffic!

Pancake Breakfast Flippers 8 am to 11:30 am
free

Pancake Flippers

Pancake Breakfast Cash 8 am to 11:45 am
free

Sales for Pancake Breakfast

Pancake Breakfast Juice and Coffee 8 am to 11:45 am
free

Be in charge of beverages

Pancake Breakfast Food Plating 8 am to 11:45 am
free

Help plate breakfast.

BBQ Lunch Flipper 11 am to 2 pm
free

Cooking the burgers1

BBQ Cash 11:45 am to 2 pm
free

Sell the BBQ Lunch

Pop and Coffee 11:45 am to 2 pm
free

Manage the drinks for the BBQ

BBQ Lunch Plating 11:45 am to 2 pm
free

Help with plating the BBQ Lunch

Ice Cream Station 10 am to 2:00 pm
free

Sell Ice Cream and Drinks

Servers and Bussers at the Sprig of Heather 10 am to 2 pm
free

Help In the Restaurant

Ballot Counting 11 am to 1:30 pm
free

Count the Ballot's

Bar Assist 10 to 2
free

Help in the bar.

House Interpreter 12:45 to 3 pm
free
Clean Up
free

We need a crew for this! Take down and put away.

