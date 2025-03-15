Carassauga - Africa Pavilion - 2025

Adults' Carassauga Passport – Your Ticket to a Global Adventure!
Your Carassauga Passport grants you unlimited access to all cultural pavilions, where you can enjoy:
✅ Live performances from incredible artists
✅ Authentic and diverse cuisines from across the globe
✅ Cultural exhibits and interactive activities for all ages
✅ FREE entry for children 12 & under when accompanied by an Adult Passport holder
✅ FREE MiWay Bus Ridership during festival hours, including special Carassauga shuttles connecting all pavilion locations
Children's Admission
Free
Children's Free Passport for children 12 & under when accompanied by an Adult Passport holder
