Carbon Capture Utilization & Storage (CCUS) Summit

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About this event
At this event you will engage with CCUS experts, receive free parking, a catered lunch, snacks, coffee, tea and assorted drinks throughout the day. This ticket entitles you to an afternoon tour of the Blindman Brewing carbon capture facility.
At the end of the tour you have the option to join us in the tap room and purchase a beverage.
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At this event you will engage with CCUS experts, receive free parking, a catered lunch, snacks, coffee, tea and assorted drinks throughout the day. This ticket entitles you to an afternoon tour of the Blindman Brewing carbon capture facility.
At the end of the tour you have the option to join us in the tap room and purchase a beverage. If you require a different size group ticket, please email [email protected] .
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