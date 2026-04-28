Ten Peaks Innovation Alliance Inc.

Hosted by

Ten Peaks Innovation Alliance Inc.

About this event

Carbon Capture Utilization & Storage (CCUS) Summit

5628 56 Ave

Lacombe, AB T4L 1G6, Canada

CCUS Summit Admission
$52.50

At this event you will engage with CCUS experts, receive free parking, a catered lunch, snacks, coffee, tea and assorted drinks throughout the day. This ticket entitles you to an afternoon tour of the Blindman Brewing carbon capture facility.


At the end of the tour you have the option to join us in the tap room and purchase a beverage.

CCUS Summit - Group Ticket
$787.50

3 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 15 tickets

At this event you will engage with CCUS experts, receive free parking, a catered lunch, snacks, coffee, tea and assorted drinks throughout the day. This ticket entitles you to an afternoon tour of the Blindman Brewing carbon capture facility.


At the end of the tour you have the option to join us in the tap room and purchase a beverage. If you require a different size group ticket, please email [email protected] .

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!