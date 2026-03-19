Cardboard for Kitty

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This option is if you prefer to give a monetary donation to register your team.
This option is if you prefer to give a monetary donation to register your team.
This option is if you prefer to give a monetary donation to register your team.
This option is if you prefer to give a monetary donation to register your team.
Choose this option if you would like to register a team through a small box of donations (email Grace @17bySeventeen for more information or visit cardboardforkitty.org)
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