Brilliant Labs

Hosted by

Brilliant Labs

About this event

Cardboard for Kitty

1 Market Square

Saint John, NB E2L 4Z6, Canada

Register a Team of 2 (Monetary)
$20
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

This option is if you prefer to give a monetary donation to register your team.

Register a Team of 3 (Monetary)
$30
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

This option is if you prefer to give a monetary donation to register your team.

Register a Team of 4 (Monetary)
$40
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

This option is if you prefer to give a monetary donation to register your team.

Register a Team of 5 (Monetary)
$50
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

This option is if you prefer to give a monetary donation to register your team.

Register a Team (In-Kind)
Pay what you can

Choose this option if you would like to register a team through a small box of donations (email Grace @17bySeventeen for more information or visit cardboardforkitty.org)

Add a donation for Brilliant Labs

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