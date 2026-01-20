CARE FOR KIDS (TORONTO)

Care For Kids (Toronto) Presents "A Grand Send Off Starring Dr. Adam Rapoport"

400 Eglinton Ave W

Toronto, ON M5N 1A2, Canada

Presenting Sponsor
$36,000

-Includes 16 tickets with valet parking

-Name and/or logo on all digital materials and website

-Name on Eglinton Grand Marquee on Eglinton Avenue night of event

-Recognition on the event website and on screens at the event

Entertainment Sponsor
$18,000

-Includes 8 tickets with valet parking

-Logo on stage

-Mention from Stage

-Recognition on the event website and on screens at the event

Silent Auction Sponsor
$10,000

-Includes 8 tickets with valet parking

-Logon on all silent auction tables

-Recognition on the event website and on screens at the event

Valet Sponsor
$7,500

-Includes 8 tickets with valet parking

-Recognition on the event website and on screens at the event

Bar Sponsor
$5,000

-Includes 8 tickets with valet parking

-Company Logo wrapped on bar

-Recognition on the event website and on screens at the event

Table Sponsor
$3,600

-Includes 8 tickets with valet parking

-Recognition on the event website and on screens at the event

Candy Sponsor/Centrepiece Sponsor/Photo Sponsor
$2,500

-Includes 2 tickets with valet parking

-Recognition on screens at the event

Individual Ticket
$250

Tax receipt will be issued for the maximum allowable amount.

