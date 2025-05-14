Career Advancement in Cambridge

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and ac🎓 Inspiring Workshop on Career Advancement Presented by United Festival Organization Join us for a powerful and practical workshop designed to build your confidence and equip you with essential skills for career success. Learn how to access government grants, explore flexible study options, and discover in-demand career paths across Canada! 💡 What You’ll Learn: Grants & living support options Flexible study paths (online & in-person) How to meet a government-approved career counsellor Understanding grant eligibility & the application process Discovering high-demand career opportunities in Canada Live Q&A to get your questions answered in person! 🔍 Explore Careers In: Healthcare Business Management Information Technology Trades & Skilled Work 🍽️ Date: Wednesday, June 11th, 2025 🕔 Time: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM 💲 Fee: $10 (Includes Dinner) 📍 Location: Galito’s Flame Grilled Chicken 545 Hespeler Rd #109, Cambridge, ON N1R 6J2 📌 A community initiative supported by the City of Cambridge and hosted at Galito’s. Don’t miss this opportunity to take the next step toward your future!

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and ac🎓 Inspiring Workshop on Career Advancement Presented by United Festival Organization Join us for a powerful and practical workshop designed to build your confidence and equip you with essential skills for career success. Learn how to access government grants, explore flexible study options, and discover in-demand career paths across Canada! 💡 What You’ll Learn: Grants & living support options Flexible study paths (online & in-person) How to meet a government-approved career counsellor Understanding grant eligibility & the application process Discovering high-demand career opportunities in Canada Live Q&A to get your questions answered in person! 🔍 Explore Careers In: Healthcare Business Management Information Technology Trades & Skilled Work 🍽️ Date: Wednesday, June 11th, 2025 🕔 Time: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM 💲 Fee: $10 (Includes Dinner) 📍 Location: Galito’s Flame Grilled Chicken 545 Hespeler Rd #109, Cambridge, ON N1R 6J2 📌 A community initiative supported by the City of Cambridge and hosted at Galito’s. Don’t miss this opportunity to take the next step toward your future!

seeMoreDetailsMobile