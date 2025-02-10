Concordia GSA Career Fair – Employer Registration

7141 Rue Sherbrooke O

Montréal, QC H4B 1R6, Canada

Employer Registration – Concordia GSA Career Fair 2025
$100
All registrations will be received and confirmed upon final approval. We do not accept third party recruiters. Confirmed employers' participation includes: ✅ One table (6 feet x 30 inches) and two chairs ✅ Access to electrical outlets and Concordia Wi-Fi ✅ Lunch for two representatives Due to limited space, please limit your display to one pop-up or roll-up banner behind your table. Cancellations must be made in writing 10 days prior to the event. For any questions or cancellations, email [email protected]. Please note you are not required to donate to Zeffy at check out!

