Concordia GSA Career Fair – Employer Registration

All registrations will be received and confirmed upon final approval. We do not accept third party recruiters.
Confirmed employers' participation includes:
✅ One table (6 feet x 30 inches) and two chairs
✅ Access to electrical outlets and Concordia Wi-Fi
✅ Lunch for two representatives
Due to limited space, please limit your display to one pop-up or roll-up banner behind your table.
Cancellations must be made in writing 10 days prior to the event. For any questions or cancellations, email [email protected]
.
Please note you are not required to donate to Zeffy at check out!