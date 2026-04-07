Caregiver Appreciation - Donations

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About this event
Fully support the cost of one entire care package for a caregiver, which will include culturally relevant food/snacks, personal care products, art and poetry, etc.
Partially support the cost of a care package for a caregiver, which will include culturally relevant food/snacks, personal care products, art, poetry, etc.
A portrait drawing from a Filipino Youth, which will support the cost of a care package for a caregiver, which will include culturally relevant food/snacks, personal care products, art, poetry, etc.
They will email you to coordinate!
$
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