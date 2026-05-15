CarePortal Agency Membership (annual)

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About the memberships
Valid until June 3, 2027
Includes unlimited access to 1 staff person to have an open request listed at all times.
Estimated annual impact: $16,338, based on actual national averages.
Valid until June 3, 2027
Includes unlimited access for up to 3 staff persons to each have an open request listed at all times.
Estimated annual impact: $49,014, based on actual national averages.
Valid until June 3, 2027
Includes unlimited access for up to 7 staff persons to each have an open request listed at all times.
Estimated annual impact: $114,366, based on actual national averages.
Valid until June 3, 2027
Includes unlimited access for up to 15 staff persons to each have an open request listed at all times.
Estimated annual impact: $245,069, based on actual national averages.
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