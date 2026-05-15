CareImpact Inc.

Offered by

CareImpact Inc.

About the memberships

CarePortal Agency Membership (annual)

Seed Membership
$2,717

Valid until June 3, 2027

Includes unlimited access to 1 staff person to have an open request listed at all times.


Estimated annual impact: $16,338, based on actual national averages.


Growth Membership
$7,337

Valid until June 3, 2027

Includes unlimited access for up to 3 staff persons to each have an open request listed at all times.


Estimated annual impact: $49,014, based on actual national averages.

Rooted Membership
$16,742

Valid until June 3, 2027

Includes unlimited access for up to 7 staff persons to each have an open request listed at all times.


Estimated annual impact: $114,366, based on actual national averages.

Catalyst Membership
$34,639

Valid until June 3, 2027

Includes unlimited access for up to 15 staff persons to each have an open request listed at all times.


Estimated annual impact: $245,069, based on actual national averages.

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