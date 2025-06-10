CARI-ON SVG's Day to Create! 2025

Accurate information will help us ensure a smooth setup process.



Payment:

The registration fee is required to reserve a spot and a confirmed application includes the following:

* Prime Location - 8-foot Table - Includes a table next to an electrical outlet Fee: $100.00

* Payment Deadline: Friday, September 29, 2025, 5:00 p.m.

* Sept 30th at 7pm is vendors info session - a link will be provided to vendors who have paid.

* Payment can be made via cash, cheque, or e-transfer. Once payment is received, you will receive a confirmation email.



Vendors will be provided with:

* One (1) 8-foot table and 2 chairs

* Tables will be assigned within 48 to 72 hours.

* Access to power outlets, if required (please specify during registration).

* Promotional marketing on CARI-ON SVG's website and social media, and any flyer distributions in the community. Vendors are also required to promote the event through their marketing sources and must tag or cc CARI-ON SVG on any distributions. Suggested frequency of posts/emails/sharing is daily/weekly.

* Food vendors are required to provide pre-packaged items for sale due to the protocols at the

Ajax Community Centre/ Durham Region.

* All vendors are required to provide their own insurance.

* Each vendor is required to provide a donation for raffle (min. $20 value).



**Please ensure you comply with the Town of Ajax event guidelines, which will be shared upon confirmation of registration.