CARI-ON SVG DISASTER PREPAREDNESS

Hosted by

CARI-ON SVG DISASTER PREPAREDNESS

About this event

CARI-ON SVG's Day to Create! 2025 Non-Profit Vendor

75 Centennial Rd

Ajax, ON L1S 4S4, Canada

Non-Profit Table item
Non-Profit Table
$1

1 left!

General Table - allocated to Save-The Bread - Vendor Attention: Mobeen


Confirmed vendors will be provided with:

  • One (1) 8-foot table and 2 chairs 
  • Accurate information will help us ensure a smooth setup process.
  • Payment:
    The pre-registration fee is required to reserve a spot, and a confirmed application includes the following:
    * General Location - 8-foot Table - Includes a table, no access to an electrical outlet, Fee: $80.

* Tablecloths are not provided. ALL tables must have a tablecloth for your table.
* Payment Deadline: Friday, October 12, 2025, 5:00 p.m.
* Payment can be made via cash, cheque, or e-transfer. Once payment is received, you will receive a confirmation email.
* Promotional marketing on CARI-ON SVG's website and social media, and any flyer distributions in the community. Vendors are also required to promote the event through their marketing sources and must tag or cc CARI-ON SVG on any distributions. Suggested frequency of posts/emails/sharing is daily/weekly.

  • All vendors are required to provide proof of insurance prior to the event date.

Each vendor is required to provide a donation for the draw, minimum of $20 value.

Add a donation for CARI-ON SVG DISASTER PREPAREDNESS

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!