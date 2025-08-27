CARI-ON SVG's Day to Create! 2025 - Vendor Special Rate

PrimeTable #1 allocated to Sue Huehmer - Vendor Sunset Gourmet

Please contact Andrea for more details.





Confirmed vendors will be provided with:

One (1) 8-foot table and 2 chairs

Access to power outlets (Prime Location) if required (please specify during registration)

Accurate information will help us ensure a smooth setup process.



Payment:

The pre-registration fee is required to reserve a spot, and a confirmed application includes the following:

* Prime Location - 8-foot Table - Includes a table next to an electrical outlet, Fee: $50.00 or

* Tablecloths are not provided. ALL tables must have a tablecloth for your table.

* Payment Deadline: Friday, October 12, 2025, 5:00 p.m.

* Payment can be made via cash, cheque, or e-transfer. Once payment is received, you will receive a confirmation email.

* Promotional marketing on CARI-ON SVG's website and social media, and any flyer distributions in the community. Vendors are also required to promote the event through their marketing sources and must tag or cc CARI-ON SVG on any distributions. Suggested frequency of posts/emails/sharing is daily/weekly.

All vendors are required to provide proof of insurance prior to the event date.

Each vendor is required to provide a donation for the raffle, minimum of $20 value.