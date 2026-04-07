Regina Lakeview NDP

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Regina Lakeview NDP

About this event

A Patio Party with Carla Beck

Lady Slipper Courtyard Regina

SK S4P 2X6, Canada

With a tax receipt
$200

*This rebate approximates the benefit to the donor of attending the event to be $50, and assumes the donor will donate no more than $400 in total to provincial political parties in the 2026 tax year. Please note: if you donate more than $400, but less than $1275 to provincial political parties, you will receive a rebate, but the amount will be less than the rebate on $400 or less. See details here: https://cdn.elections.sk.ca/upload/politicalcontributionstaxcredittable.pdf. (show less)

Without a tax receipt
$100
Add a donation for Regina Lakeview NDP

$

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