A Patio Party with Carla Beck

*This rebate approximates the benefit to the donor of attending the event to be $50, and assumes the donor will donate no more than $400 in total to provincial political parties in the 2026 tax year. Please note: if you donate more than $400, but less than $1275 to provincial political parties, you will receive a rebate, but the amount will be less than the rebate on $400 or less. See details here: https://cdn.elections.sk.ca/upload/politicalcontributionstaxcredittable.pdf. (show less)