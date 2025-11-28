Carmichael Outreach Inc.

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Carmichael Outreach Inc.

About this shop

Carmichael Outreach Ornament Shop

Holiday Ornament item
Holiday Ornament
$35

Give the gift of a meal this holiday. Purchase this ornament to give to someone who is impossible to buy for, or purchase one to display in your own home.


Ornaments are priced at $35 and include free shipping (letter mail) within Canada to a recipient of your choice as well as a $25 tax-deductible donation receipt.


The ornament is double-sided will be personalized at our daily lunch service by an individual in our community who directly benefited from your donation.

Add a donation for Carmichael Outreach Inc.

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!