Carmichael Outreach Ornament Shop

Give the gift of a meal this holiday. Purchase this ornament to give to someone who is impossible to buy for, or purchase one to display in your own home.





Ornaments are priced at $35 and include free shipping (letter mail) within Canada to a recipient of your choice as well as a $25 tax-deductible donation receipt.





The ornament is double-sided will be personalized at our daily lunch service by an individual in our community who directly benefited from your donation.